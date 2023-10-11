King, William and Kate condemn ‘horrors’ of Hamas’ attacks on Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King, William and Kate condemn ‘horrors’ of Hamas’ attacks on Israel

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the King have all condemned the attacks on Israel by Hamas (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The King and the Prince and Princess of Wales have utterly condemned the “barbaric acts” and appalling “horrors” inflicted in Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Charles is extremely concerned over the situation and is being actively briefed on developments while William and Kate were described as being “profoundly distressed” at the “devastating” events.

The senior royals offered their thoughts and prayers to all those suffering, with the King doing so personally in a telephone call to President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday afternoon.

Royal visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories – Day Two
Charles at the Church of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives in East Jerusalem during a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories in 2020 (Neil Hall/PA)

Kensington Palace shared William and Kate’s reaction to the attacks, saying: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days.

“The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them.”

They added that the couple were holding “all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Prince and Princess of Wales have expressed their shock at Hamas’ attack on Israel (Phil Noble/PA)

Israel has vowed unprecedented retaliation against the Palestinian militant group Hamas after its fighters stormed through the border fence on Saturday and shot hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

The Israeli government has launched a major retaliation of air strikes on Gaza and stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,200 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

Israel Palestinians
An Israeli soldier walks by a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be’eri (Baz Ratner/AP)

Concerns also remain for the safety of British citizens in the region as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

The King also spoke with King Abdullah of Jordan, whose nation shares a border with the West Bank and is home to a large number of Palestinian refugees.

King Abdullah has been striving to de-escalate the situation. Charles, who long campaigned on interfaith tolerance as the Prince of Wales, is said to be continuing to seek ways to do so amid the growing conflict.

Royal visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories – Day Two
Charles meeting representatives from Nor’s Women Empowerment Group and other Palestinian refugees at the Casa Nova Franciscan pilgrim house in Bethlehem in 2020 (Neil Hall/PA)

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.”

He added: “His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

Charles, as the Prince of Wales, carried out his first official tour of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2020.

Duke of Cambridge Middle East tour Day 5
William during a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City in 2018 (Tim Rooke/PA)

It was the highest-level visit by a member of the monarchy to Israel and the Palestinian areas.

He visited the grave of his grandmother Princess Alice, who was famed for offering refuge to Jewish people during the Second World War in Nazi-occupied Athens.

Her bravery was recognised by Israel, which in 1993 posthumously bestowed the title of Righteous Among The Nations on her.

Royalty – Memorial Service for Countess Mountbatten – Westminster Abbey, London
The King’s grandmother Princess Alice (PA)

The princess – who was the mother of Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh – is buried at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem.

William also travelled there in 2018, and he and Kate have signified their hopes of peace in the future.

The Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “Those the Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope – that of a better future.

“In the midst of such terrible suffering, the prince and princess continue to share that hope without reservation.”

Royals attend Glade of Light Memorial
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)

They also expressed sympathy for both Israelis and Palestinians, with the Palace spokesperson saying: “As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.”

William met separately five years ago with both the then-Israeli president Reuven Rivlin and the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas.

He was urged by Mr Rivlin to take a “message of peace” to Mr Abbas to encourage him to take the “first step” to end the “tragedy” between their people.