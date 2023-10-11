Healthcare awareness campaign launched early ahead of expected winter pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Healthcare awareness campaign launched early ahead of expected winter pressure

By Press Association
Michael Matheson said the health plan would be published in October (Robert Perry/PA)
Michael Matheson said the health plan would be published in October (Robert Perry/PA)

A campaign to ensure people know the appropriate place to go for healthcare is being launched earlier than in previous years.

The Scottish Government’s Right Care Right Place campaign helps people understand which setting is best for their medical concerns, ahead of the expected increase in demand for the NHS over winter.

It will stress that A&E is only for genuine emergencies and point to resources like the NHS Inform website and the NHS 24 helpline.

The latest weekly A&E waiting time performance figures showed that a third of patients waited longer than the Scottish Government’s target time in accident and emergency departments.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said the campaign would alleviate pressure on the NHS.

He said: “Since early spring we have been working closely with colleagues across the NHS and social care to make sure that every possible mitigation is in place ahead of winter.

“Our winter plan will be published later this month.

“Public information and awareness is a key part of our plan, and that’s why we are starting our awareness campaign earlier than in previous years.

“Through this campaign we want to make sure the public know exactly how to access services when they need them.

“This will help everyone to get the right care, in the right place as quickly as possible.”