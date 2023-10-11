Mortgage affordability ‘hitting housing market but 12-month outlook more stable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mortgage affordability ‘hitting housing market but 12-month outlook more stable’

By Press Association
Mortgage affordability is continuing to affect the housing market, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Mortgage affordability is continuing to affect the property market, with nearly all parts of the UK seeing house prices retreat, according to surveyors.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said its report for September shows the continuation of a challenging market backdrop, with interest rates continuing to hamper mortgage affordability, and the disparity between tightening lettings supply and rising demand causing rental price rises.

A net balance of 39% of surveyors reported new buyer inquiries falling rather than rising in September.

A balance of 37% of property professionals reported agreed sales falling.

In the coming three months, professionals generally continue to expect a decline in sales volumes, Rics said.

However, expectations for sales in the coming 12 months turned positive in September, with a net balance of 3% of surveyors expecting sales to increase during this period, improving from a net balance of 5% who expected sales to fall rather than rise in the year ahead, when the August survey was carried out.

Some professionals noted that the recent pause in Bank of England interest rate rises has contributed to a slightly more positive picture, Rics said.

Looking at house prices, a net balance of 69% of professionals reported falls rather than rises.

While nearly all parts of the UK are witnessing house prices retreat, downward pressure appears most significant across the West Midlands and the South East of England, the report said.

Near-term expectations point to a continuation of prices declining, although at a slower pace, it added.

In the lettings market, unlike the sales market, demand is continuing to rise, the report said.

A net balance of 43% of professionals saw an increase in tenant demand in the rental market in September.

Meanwhile, the feedback around landlord instructions continues to highlight a scarcity of listings becoming available in the lettings sector, the report said.

Given this backdrop, rents are expected to be squeezed higher, with professionals suggesting close to 5% growth in rental prices across the UK on average over the next 12 months.

Tarrant Parsons, senior economist at Rics, said: “With mortgage affordability still incredibly stretched, it is unsurprising that buyer activity across the housing market remained subdued in September.

“Although the decision to pause monetary policy tightening a few weeks ago provided a glimmer of relief for the market, interest rates are likely now set to remain on hold for a prolonged period.

“As such, it appears there is little prospect of trends deviating much from the recent picture in the immediate future. That said, the outlook a little further ahead has improved slightly, with 12-month sales expectations moving out of negative territory for the first time in several reports.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “A sense of predictability is returning to the UK housing market, which means buyers and sellers can better come to terms with higher mortgage rates.

“House prices will continue to come under pressure but we think most of the correction will happen this year as demand hardens.”

Of the rental market, he added: “The situation has been exacerbated by higher mortgage costs for buy-to-let owners, the prospect of further regulation and demand from tenants who are unable to become first-time buyers.”