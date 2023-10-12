GDP grows by 0.2% in August, official data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GDP grows by 0.2% in August, official data shows

By Press Association
The ONS released GDP figures on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)
The UK’s economy grew slightly in August, with the country’s service sector leading the way, the Office for National Statistics has said.

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.2% over the month, in line with what economists had expected.

“Our initial estimate suggests GDP grew a little in August, led by strong growth in services which was partially offset by falls in manufacturing and construction,” ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said.

UK monthly economic growth
(PA Graphics)

“Within services, education returned to normal levels, while computer programmers and engineers both had strong months.

“Across the last three months as a whole the economy has grown modestly, led by car manufacturing and sales, and construction.”

The data showed some of the biggest gains for architects and engineers, with their sector growing by 4.7%. This helped the services sector grow by 0.4% overall in August, helping to grow GDP.

The education sector, which had shrunk 1.7% due in part to strikes in July, rose by 1.6% in August, the ONS said.

ECONOMY GDP
(PA Graphics)

Not all parts of the service sector had a good month, however. The arts, entertainment and recreation sector shrank by 7.4%.

The ONS also said it had downgraded July’s performance from a fall of 0.5% to a 0.6% drop.

The revision was in part due to the performance of consumer-facing service businesses. The output of companies had previously been thought to have been flat in July, but revised estimates show that the sector contracted by 0.2%.

It makes July’s fall the largest since June last year, when the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday calendar led to a fairly large drop in GDP.

It means that the UK’s economy is now 2.1% larger than it was in February 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The UK has grown faster than France and Germany since the pandemic and today’s data shows the economy is more resilient than expected.

“While this is a good sign, we still need to tackle inflation so we can unlock sustainable growth.”

The news comes two days after the International Monetary Fund forecast the UK would have the weakest economic growth in the G7 next year due to pressure from higher interest rates.

It also said UK GDP is expected to rise 0.5% this year, up from a previous 0.4% forecast. That would be the second weakest performance in the G7, after Germany.

Labour shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Under the Conservatives, Britain’s economy remains trapped in a low growth, high tax cycle that is leaving working people worse off.

“Labour will get our country building again so we can boost growth, make working people better off and get Britain’s future back.”