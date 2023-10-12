Sussexes condemn ‘all acts of terrorism and brutality’ amid Israel-Hamas war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sussexes condemn ‘all acts of terrorism and brutality’ amid Israel-Hamas war

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have condemned ‘all acts of terrorism and brutality’ amid the growing Israel-Hamas war (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have condemned 'all acts of terrorism and brutality' amid the growing Israel-Hamas war (PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have condemned “all acts of terrorism and brutality” amid the growing Israel-Hamas war.

Harry and Meghan stopped short of singling out sides in a statement on their Archewell Foundation website and vowed to support efforts to send urgent aid to the region.

The Foreign Office has said family members of British diplomats are leaving Israel as a “precautionary measure”.

The war, ignited by a bloody and wide-ranging Hamas attack on Israel at the weekend, has already claimed at least 2,400 lives.

Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building levelled in an Israeli airstrike at Al Shati Refugee Camp (Fatima Shbair/AP)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay has insisted Israel has “the right to do everything it can” to rescue hostages in Gaza.

Asked on Good Morning Britain on ITV if he has fears over the level of Israel’s retaliation in Gaza and concerns there may be breaches of international law, Mr Barclay said: “We think international law obviously should be followed and civilian casualties should be minimised.

“But we should also be very clear that the reason for this situation is because Hamas has taken hostages into Gaza and the Israeli Government has the right to do everything it can to rescue those hostages.”

International aid groups said deaths in Gaza could accelerate as Israel prevents the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory and after the region’s only power station ran out of fuel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex condemned ‘all acts of terrorism and brutality’ (PA)

The International Committee of the Red Cross said hospitals in Gaza risk turning into morgues when their generators run out.

The Sussexes’ statement came a day after the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales condemned the “barbaric acts” and appalling “horrors” inflicted in Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Under the title With Heavy Hearts, the statement on Harry and Meghan’s Archewell site read: “At the Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality.

“We are supporting our partners and organisations on the front lines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering.”

A vigil outside Downing Street for victims and hostages of Hamas attacks (PA)

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are temporarily drawing down dependants of staff at our embassy in Tel Aviv and our consulate in Jerusalem as a precautionary measure and in line with our travel advice, which advises against all but essential travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“Our embassy and consulate remain fully staffed and continues to provide consular services to those who require assistance.”

Former head of MI6 Sir Alex Younger urged Israel not to do “what your enemy wants” and said its intense retaliation could end up creating more terrorists.

Sir Alex, speaking on BBC Radio 4’s The Today Podcast, said: “It’s really obvious now that Hamas are essentially laying a trap for Israel and will be well pleased if Israel commits itself to an open-ended, full-scale ground invasion of Gaza.

“Because of the scale and intensity of conflict that that would entail and the loss of innocent life that would inevitably follow, and the radicalisation that would engender and the extent to which it would put Israel’s allies and partners in the region in an impossible position.”

He added: “You cannot kill all the terrorists without creating more terrorists.

“And military operations of this kind very, very rarely succeed outside some kind of political strategy.”

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Thursday (Hatem Ali/AP)

Lt Col Richard Hecht, an Israeli military spokesman, told reporters on Thursday that forces “are preparing for a ground manoeuvre if decided” but the political leadership has not yet ordered one.

Concerns remain for the safety of British citizens in the region, with reports that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that another Briton died in the incursion by Hamas fighters on Saturday.

Jake Marlowe, 26, is among three known to have died. He was originally recorded as missing but was confirmed dead by the Israeli embassy in London.

Mr Marlowe was providing security at the Supernova music festival in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im when the area was invaded by Hamas gunmen, reportedly killing at least 260 people.

In the UK, antisemitic incidents have increased by more than 300% since Hamas’s attack on Israel, according to a Jewish security group.

The Community Security Trust, which represents British Jews on issues of racism and policing, said it recorded 89 incidents between October 7-10 classed as “anti-Jewish hate”.

It said it marked a 324% rise on the 21 antisemitic incidents recorded over the same period last year.