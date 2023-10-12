Defaults rates on mortgages and credit cards set to increase, lenders predict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Defaults rates on mortgages and credit cards set to increase, lenders predict

By Press Association
Demand for mortgages for house purchase and remortgaging decreased in the third quarter of this year, the survey found (Peter Byrne/PA)
Demand for mortgages for house purchase and remortgaging decreased in the third quarter of this year, the survey found (Peter Byrne/PA)

Default rates for mortgages and credit cards by households are expected to increase by the end of November, according to a Bank of England survey of lenders.

For businesses, default rates are predicted by lenders to increase in the fourth quarter of 2023 for small firms, increase slightly for medium-sized ones, and remain unchanged for big businesses, the Bank’s Credit Conditions Survey found.

Lenders reported that default rates on mortgages had already increased in the third quarter of this year, and losses given default also increased slightly. Both are expected to increase in the next few months.

Over the previous three months default rates for credit cards slightly decreased and default rates for other non-mortgage loans increased, lenders said.

Default rates for credit cards and for other loans were both expected to increase by the end of November.

Mortgage availability to households fell in the three months to the end of August and is expected to decrease further slightly by the end of November.

Demand for mortgages for house purchase and remortgaging decreased in the third quarter of this year, and was expected to fall further in the next few months.

Commenting on the report, Hina Bhudia, a partner at Knight Frank Finance, said: “Transaction activity in the property market is slowing and many borrowers are still rolling off sub-2% deals and are eager to put off refinancing where they are able to do so.

“Borrowers that do act are generally opting for trackers. For many people, the risk that monthly payments increase in the event of another interest rate hike is worth taking if it gives them the opportunity to see cuts in their monthly outgoings next year.”

Jamie Lennox, director at Norwich-based broker, Dimora Mortgages, told website and news agency Newspage: “With the damage created by the previous 14 consecutive rate increases starting to feed through, the sad reality is that this is only the tip of the iceberg. More pain is set to come with Christmas around the corner, which will likely see consumers’ affordability stretched to its limits.”

Lenders also reported that the availability of non-mortgage credit to households fell in the three months to August and is expected to be unchanged in the next few months.

Demand for credit cards and other types of non-mortgage lending is expected to increase in the next few months.

For the latest research, lenders were asked to report changes in the three months to the end of August relative to the three months ending in May.

They were also asked about expectations for the three months to the end of November.

The survey was carried out between August 29 and September 15.

Lenders reported that the overall availability of credit to the corporate sector was unchanged in the previous three months and is expected to remain unchanged in the next few months.

Demand from businesses for borrowing in the next few months is expected to decrease slightly for small and medium-sized businesses, and to be unchanged for large businesses.