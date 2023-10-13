Escalating situation in Middle East tops agenda as PM meets allies at summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Escalating situation in Middle East tops agenda as PM meets allies at summit

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak having breakfast with the crew on board HMS Diamond (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak having breakfast with the crew on board HMS Diamond (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Rishi Sunak will discuss the dangerous conflict in Israel and Gaza, as well as the war in Ukraine, when he meets northern European allies in Sweden.

The Prime Minister is on the Baltic island of Gotland for a UK-led defence grouping, amid the backdrop of the escalating situation in the Middle East.

Ahead of the Joint Expeditionary Force summit he met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson aboard the HMS Diamond, where Mr Sunak stayed the night. He served breakfast to and met with Navy crew members early on Friday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, on board HMS Diamond
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, on board HMS Diamond (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister said leaders would use the summit to talk about “how we can work together to strengthen our security”.

“Welcome aboard our frigate, it is great to have you here,” Mr Sunak told his counterpart.

“It is a symbol of the co-operation, I think, between our two countries that we are able to meet here today.”

The gathering in Gotland comes after the attack by Hamas over the weekend pushed Israel and Gaza to the top of the global agenda.

Rishi Sunak serving breakfast to the crew of HMS Diamond
Rishi Sunak serving breakfast to the crew of HMS Diamond (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ahead of his arrival in Sweden, the Prime Minister confirmed the UK would send Royal Navy vessels and surveillance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel.

Mr Sunak said the deployment would “support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation”.

The 10-strong Joint Expeditionary Force grouping includes Sweden, Denmark, Estonia and Iceland.

In a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Mr Sunak briefly spoke about the experience aboard.

“The first time a British prime minister has done it in 50 years, slept overnight – the last time it happened was half a century ago,” he said.