Chancellor says numbers ‘worse than in spring’ as he looks to autumn statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Chancellor says numbers ‘worse than in spring’ as he looks to autumn statement

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is attending the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Morocco (PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is attending the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Morocco (PA)

Jeremy Hunt said “the numbers are definitely worse than what I faced in the spring” as he discussed challenges for the Government’s finances ahead of his autumn statement.

The Chancellor said it is a “very challenging environment” in the short term, but stressed he has “a great deal of confidence” in the longer-term outlook for the British economy “providing we take the difficult decisions necessary”.

Mr Hunt was speaking to Sky News in Marrakech, Morocco, where he is attending the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings.

Ahead of his autumn statement in November, Mr Hunt warned the Government’s debt interest “is likely to be £20 billion to £30 billion higher this year than we predicted in the spring”.

Asked about the upcoming autumn statement and if good or bad news was expected, he said: “I think it’s a bit of both. I think the British economy compared to when I became Chancellor a year ago has proved to be much more resilient than nearly every international organisation predicted, and people are looking at some of the underlying strengths.”

But he added: “In the short term, we have challenges. We have a challenge with inflation, which is still too high. And we have the challenge of the international environment where there is still a lot of shocks.

“So I need, as Chancellor, to focus on reliance in the face of those shocks. I am very much hoping for the best, but I do need to prepare for the worst, because I think we can see that the world is a very dangerous place right now.”

Asked if the economic numbers, including inflation, are not as good as he would have hoped for at this time, he said: “The numbers are definitely worse than what I faced in the spring.

“Our debt interest is likely to be £20 billion to £30 billion higher this year than we predicted in the spring. So yes, it’s a very challenging environment in the short term.

“But my approach to this is to say we will manage those short-term pressures whilst at the same time building for the long term, doing the things that mean that we can be confident we will be a successful and prosperous economy going forward.

“And as I look at the exciting things that are happening in the longer term in the British economy, I have a great deal of confidence providing we take the difficult decisions necessary to get inflation down, to get our borrowing back under control. If we do these kinds of things then we can be very confident of our future.”