SNP: Sarwar must stand up to Labour at Westminster on employment law devolution

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar must stand up to his party at Westminster to demand employment law is devolved to Holyrood, the SNP has said.

It follows comments from shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray in the Daily Record that he does not support granting more powers to the Scottish Parliament if Labour is elected at the general election.

Mr Sarwar has previously called for Scotland to be able to set its own minimum wage, arguing the move could be part of “phase two” of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s potential administration.

Asked in the Record if he believes a Labour government should devolve more powers to Holyrood, Mr Murray said: “Not personally, no. I think we’ve got to try and make it work better. Scottish Government need to use the powers that it’s got.

“I don’t think a discussion about devolution should be about individual powers anymore. I think it should be about what’s currently used and how Holyrood can become much better.”

Mr Murray added that allowing Holyrood to go further on the minimum wage would not have to be a legislative power, arguing instead for businesses to be encouraged to use existing voluntary schemes.

Shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said he does not believe employment law devolution is necessary (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “It wouldn’t be a legislative power, but they can still do things like that already – of course it’s on a voluntary basis – but it’s worked for large numbers of people.

“I just think it’s really difficult to try and come to a rounded view on these things when we haven’t even done the first stage yet.”

SNP MSP Collette Stevenson said Mr Murray’s comments were “staggering”, adding: “Anas Sarwar and his Scottish Labour MSPs have promised people across this country that Labour will empower Holyrood to legislate on vital areas such as employment law – it is crucial he now comes out and opposes these comments from his Westminster bosses.

“Power over employment laws would allow the Scottish Parliament to increase the national minimum wages, extend sick pay, and ban fire and rehire – for Labour to be against those questions whether they really are a party of working people.

“It is increasingly clear that whether the Tories or Labour are in charge, Westminster can’t be trusted on devolution, and the only way to protect the Scottish Parliament from power grabs is with independence.”

In February, Mr Sarwar said a system similar to one in the US would work well for Scotland and the UK, where there is a “UK floor when it comes to employment law”, adding: “We should have the ability to lift that floor in different parts of the UK.”

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has previously said the devolution of employment law to Holyrood would not be needed as a UK Labour government would “uplift” pay.