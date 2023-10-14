Scottish Labour draws level with SNP in new poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Scottish Labour draws level with SNP in new poll

By Press Association
Labour have drawn even with the SNP, according to a survey by Savanta (Jane Barlow/PA)
Labour have drawn even with the SNP, according to a survey by Savanta (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scottish Labour has drawn level with the SNP in Westminster voting intention, according to a new poll.

A survey by Savanta for the Scotsman of 1,002 Scots shows both parties on 35%, with the SNP dropping three percentage points since the previous poll in June and Labour increasing its vote by one point.

The fieldwork for the poll was done between October 6 and 11, in the immediate aftermath of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Meanwhile, support for the Scottish Tories increased by two points, with the Lib Dems dropping one point.

According to seat aggregator Electoral Calculus, if the result was to be played out at a general election, the SNP would drop 29 seats based on their 2019 haul, with Labour increasing their number of MPs north of the border by 27.

In Holyrood constituency voting, the SNP again dropped three points, but remained well ahead of Labour on 37%, with Anas Sarwar’s party remaining at 33%, the Tories rising by two points to 18%, the Lib Dems dropping two points to 6%.

In the list vote, Labour actually overtook the SNP, rising by one point to 29%, while the SNP stayed static on 28%, with the Tories increasing their support by two points to 20%.

The Greens remained on 13%, while the Lib Dems dropped three points to 8%.

Support for independence among decided voters also remained static, with 49% saying they would vote yes in a referendum, while 51% said they would vote no.

Mr Sarwar also took a clear lead with the best favourability rating among politicians surveyed, rising by four points to a net of 3%, while First Minister Humza Yousaf saw his favourability drop by six points to -16% and the approval for the Scottish Government in general dropped by eight points to -2%.

Responding to the poll, Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The polls are clear – Scots have had enough of the same two tired and incompetent governments and are crying out for change.

“The people of Scotland know that only Labour can kick the Tories out at the general election and deliver the change we need.

“We are fighting hard to win every vote and deliver for the people of Scotland – from our new deal for working people to our plans to generate thousands of green jobs in Scotland, Scottish Labour will be the change Scotland needs.”