Scottish Labour draws level with SNP in new poll

Scottish Labour has drawn level with the SNP in Westminster voting intention, according to a new poll.

A survey by Savanta for the Scotsman of 1,002 Scots shows both parties on 35%, with the SNP dropping three percentage points since the previous poll in June and Labour increasing its vote by one point.

The fieldwork for the poll was done between October 6 and 11, in the immediate aftermath of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Meanwhile, support for the Scottish Tories increased by two points, with the Lib Dems dropping one point.

🚨NEW Scottish Westminster VI for @TheScotsman 📈Labour tied with SNP for first time in a Savanta poll. 🎗️SNP 35% (-3)🌹LAB 35% (+1)🌳CON 19% (+2)🔶LD 6% (-1)⬜️Other 4% (=) 1,002 Scottish adults, 6-11 October (change from 9-14 June) pic.twitter.com/k58IyrYK63 — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) October 14, 2023

According to seat aggregator Electoral Calculus, if the result was to be played out at a general election, the SNP would drop 29 seats based on their 2019 haul, with Labour increasing their number of MPs north of the border by 27.

In Holyrood constituency voting, the SNP again dropped three points, but remained well ahead of Labour on 37%, with Anas Sarwar’s party remaining at 33%, the Tories rising by two points to 18%, the Lib Dems dropping two points to 6%.

In the list vote, Labour actually overtook the SNP, rising by one point to 29%, while the SNP stayed static on 28%, with the Tories increasing their support by two points to 20%.

The Greens remained on 13%, while the Lib Dems dropped three points to 8%.

Support for independence among decided voters also remained static, with 49% saying they would vote yes in a referendum, while 51% said they would vote no.

Mr Sarwar also took a clear lead with the best favourability rating among politicians surveyed, rising by four points to a net of 3%, while First Minister Humza Yousaf saw his favourability drop by six points to -16% and the approval for the Scottish Government in general dropped by eight points to -2%.

Responding to the poll, Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The polls are clear – Scots have had enough of the same two tired and incompetent governments and are crying out for change.

“The people of Scotland know that only Labour can kick the Tories out at the general election and deliver the change we need.

“We are fighting hard to win every vote and deliver for the people of Scotland – from our new deal for working people to our plans to generate thousands of green jobs in Scotland, Scottish Labour will be the change Scotland needs.”