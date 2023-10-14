BBC Broadcasting House sprayed with red paint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC Broadcasting House sprayed with red paint

By Press Association
The scene at BBC Broadcasting House in London, after red paint was sprayed over the entrance (James Manning/PA)
The BBC’s Broadcasting House headquarters in London has been targeted and daubed in red paint.

Presenter Victoria Derbyshire posted images and footage of the scene showing the vandalised revolving glass doors and pale stone brickwork at Portland Place as she arrived for work on Saturday morning.

The BBC has faced criticism in recent days for maintaining its editorial stance not to describe Hamas militants as terrorists.

But the Metropolitan Police said the incident has not yet been linked to any protest group.

Hundreds of protesters later gathered outside the media headquarters which was the starting point for a major pro-Palestinian march in the capital.

Palestine flags and supportive placards were waved as people chanted, with Metropolitan Police and community support officers stationed nearby.

Israel-Hamas conflict
The scene at BBC Broadcasting House in London (James Manning/PA)

More than 1,00 officers are being deployed to police the thousands expected to show solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Portland Place piazza was closed off, with metal barriers in place behind yellow cleaning-in-progress warning signs.

Large brooms could be seen leaning against the glass doors, with the paint spread over the pavement and stonework.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Police outside BBC Broadcasting House (James Manning/PA)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of criminal damage to a building in Portland Place, W1A.

“At this stage there is no suggestion this is linked to any protest group.”

BBC radio presenter and DJ Edward Adoo tweeted on Saturday morning: “Just got to the BBC the main entrance is blocked someone sprayed red paint at the entrance.

“Regardless of your view on what’s going on this is not the way. Props to the security team on duty tonight.”