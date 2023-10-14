Sunak promises to ‘stand with’ Israel and British Jews, a week on from attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak promises to ‘stand with’ Israel and British Jews, a week on from attack

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended Finchley United Synagogue in central London, for victims and hostages of the Hamas attacks, earlier this week (Lucy North/PA)
Rishi Sunak has promised “always” to stand with Israel, in a message to Britain’s Jewish community a week on from the attack by Hamas that left hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers dead.

The Prime Minister condemned the “evil” attack by the Palestinian militant group, in a message that happened as Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, came to an end.

One week on from the unprecedented incursion, Mr Sunak pledged that the Government would protect the Jewish community from “shameful antisemitism”.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday that London had seen a “massive increase” in antisemitic incidents since the conflict began.

The assault by Hamas has provoked a furious response from Israel, with fears that the conflict could escalate further in the days to come.

“We stand with Israel, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always.

“And I stand with you, the British Jewish community, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always. Am Yisrael Chai,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Sunak said that he knew the coming days and weeks would be “very difficult”.

“No words can begin to describe the horror and barbarism unleashed in Israel a week ago. Daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, grandparents taken from people in the cruellest and most horrific way possible.

“Hundreds of people have been killed, many wounded or missing and others living through the unimaginable agony of having a loved one kidnapped and held hostage.

“British citizens were among the victims. And as we continue to learn more, I know there are families here and in Israel in deep pain and torment.

“My thoughts and my heart go out to everyone suffering in the wake of these attacks.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Rishi Sunak and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis attending Finchley United Synagogue in central London, for victims and hostages of the Hamas attacks, on Monday (Lucy North/PA)

He also offered a message to the people of Israel.

“Britain is with you. What took place was an act of pure evil and Israel has every right to defend itself. We will do everything we can to support Israel in restoring the security it deserves.”

He told the British Jewish community: “I know you are hurting and reeling from these vile terrorist acts.

“At moments like this, when Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe.

“We’ve seen intimidating behaviour and shameful antisemitism online and on our streets with attempts to stir up tensions. I say, not here.

“Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century. We will do everything we possibly can to protect Jewish people in our country.

“And if anything is standing in the way of keeping the Jewish community safe, we will fix it.”