Labour to u-turn on plans to abolish Lords in first term – report

By Press Association
Labour will not not seek to abolish the Lords within a first term of government, according to reports (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Major plans for social care reform will not be included in Labour’s manifesto, according to reports, with House of Lords reform also potentially set to be scaled back.

Labour has declined to comment on a report in The Observer that Sir Keir Starmer will avoid offering a detailed plan on the long-neglected reform of social care, amid fears of Tory attacks ahead of the next general election.

The complex issue is hugely political sensitive, with politicians long accused by those in the sector of failing to grasp the issue properly.

Speaking at Labour’s party conference last week, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said his party would offer a “new deal” for care workers.

“A workforce plan to address recruitment and retention, the professional status these remarkable people deserve, and the first ever fair pay agreement for care professionals.

“The first step on our 10-year plan for a National Care Service.”

The hands of an elderly woman (Peter Byrne/PA)
The paper also reports that Sir Keir will u-turn on plans to abolish the House of Lords within a first term of a new Labour administration.

The plans, unveiled last December after work by former prime minister Gordon Brown, would replace the Lords with a democratic assembly of nations and regions.

But The Observer reports that the party is moving away from plans to make it a priority and will instead look at alternatives, including caps on the number of peers and empowering the appointments body to prevent “inappropriate” people being granted peerages.

Lord Speaker Lord McFall has in the past argued his chamber is too large and should be reduced but is pushing for reform rather than replacement.

It comes as both Labour and the Conservatives prepare for a bitter election battle, with a poll required to be held before January 2025.

A Labour spokesman said the party would not comment on speculation.