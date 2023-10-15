Three charged after being arrested at pro-Palestine march

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three charged after being arrested at pro-Palestine march

By Press Association
Police officers and protesters clashed in Trafalgar Square during a March for Palestine (PA)
Three men have been charged with criminal offences which are alleged to have taken place at a pro-Palestine march through central London on Saturday.

The suspects were among 15 people arrested at the demonstration and will appear in court next month, the Metropolitan Police said.

Robert McKenzie, 68, was charged with intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress after he allegedly made racist comments to people gathered in Whitehall and police arresting him.

The pensioner, from Long Stratton in Norfolk, was carrying a Union Jack at the time but police have said this was “in no way” the reason for his arrest.

Aldib Nour, 20, was charged with possession of a knife in a public place after being arrested on King Charles Street.

They have both been bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

Ibrahim Hlaiyil, 38, was charged with failing to comply with a requirement to remove a face covering and was bailed to appear at the same court on November 13.

A 20-year-old man was fined for throwing a firework in a public place.

Three youths have been referred to Youth Offending Teams for, respectively, assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a firework in a public place and failing to comply with a requirement to remove a face covering.

Detectives are continuing to make inquiries about three men arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and another arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour.

They have all been bailed and a man arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a police vehicle has been released under investigation.

No further action has been taken against three people arrested at the demonstration.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating a public order offence are appealing for help identifying two women who were at the demonstration.

Both women are black and one was wearing a red top with a white neckline, a light blue face mask, blue and black trousers and was carrying a purple bag.

The other woman was wearing a red top and appears to have had an image of a paraglider stuck to her back.

Anyone who knows who the women are is urged to contact the force on 101 or @MetCC, with ref 3077/15oct.

Several small events held in the capital on Sunday passed off without any problems, Scotland Yard said, while officers continue to review footage of Saturday’s march.

The force said: “Where there is evidence of criminal offences having been committed, we will work to identify and arrest those responsible.

“We will look at both public order and counter-terrorism legislation when identifying any potential offences, and officers from both commands are working closely together.

“There is no place for hate in London and we will use the law to ensure anyone who engages in such behaviour is held to account.”