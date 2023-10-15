More foreign offenders to be sent home amid plans to ease prison pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More foreign offenders to be sent home amid plans to ease prison pressures

By Press Association
Alex Chalk will set out new reforms on Monday, amid serious concerns about overcrowding in prisons (Victoria Jones/PA)
Alex Chalk will set out new reforms on Monday, amid serious concerns about overcrowding in prisons (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Government will pledge to send more foreign prisoners home, with ministers under pressure to act amid serious pressure on prison capacity.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has already signalled plans to send fewer “low-level offenders” to prison, as he prepares to set out a range of reforms covering England and Wales later on Monday.

The announcement will also see plans to bring forward legislation that would allow prisoners to be held overseas, a move that the Government said follows steps taken by Belgium and Norway.

Cabinet meeting
Secretary of State for Justice Alex Chalk (Aaron Chown/PA)

It comes amid serious concerns about overcrowding in British prisons, with 88,225 people currently incarcerated in England and Wales.

The Ministry of Justice said that over 3,1000 foreign criminals have already been removed in the year to March, but 10,500 remain locked up in England and Wales.

Under new plans, foreign offenders will be removed sooner into their sentences with more caseworkers deployed to speed up removals.

Currently, foreign criminals can be removed up to a year before the end of their sentence.

Ministers want to now bring that forward six months, in a move is hoped will save £70,000 per prisoner.

Officials are also looking at what more can be done to remove foreign offenders convicted of less serious offences more quickly, with plans as well to introduce new conditions to ban those convicted from returning to the UK.

“It’s right that foreign criminals are punished but it cannot be right that some are sat in prison costing taxpayers £47,000 a year when they could be deported,” Mr Chalk said.

“Instead of letting foreign nationals take up space in our prisons at vast expense to the law-abiding public we will take action to get them out of the country and stop them from ever returning.”

Ahead of MPs hearing the plans, the Justice Secretary used an article in the Sunday Telegraph to say that sending less serious offenders into prison was the “wrong use” of the system.

He suggested prisoners could instead clean up neighbourhoods, scrub graffiti off walls or plant forests.

The Lord Chancellor also confirmed plans that would see rapists forced to serve their full sentence in prison.

Labour labelled it a “half-baked plan”.

Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Removals of foreign national offenders have plummeted by 40% since 2010 under the Conservatives.

“This half-baked plan is a huge admission of failure by the Government. Labour has been calling for years for the Tories to get a grip on the increasing numbers of foreign offenders in our prison system and yet no action has been taken.

“Labour has a fully costed plan to recruit 1,000 more staff to a new returns unit in the Home Office, funded by ending the use of costly hotels to house asylum seekers, currently costing the taxpayer £8 million a day.

“We will get on top of the prison crisis by prioritising the delivery of all 20,000 prison places we need to put criminals behind bars where they belong.”