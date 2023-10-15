Tory MPs urge rightward shift from Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tory MPs urge rightward shift from Sunak

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak is being urged to use the King’s Speech to ‘shape the political agenda’ ahead of the general election expected next year (PA)
Rishi Sunak is being urged to use the King’s Speech to ‘shape the political agenda’ ahead of the general election expected next year (PA)

Rishi Sunak has come under pressure from Conservative MPs to go further ahead of the King’s Speech, as the Prime Minister faced calls to embrace proposals from the right wing of the party.

As MPs return to Westminster on Monday fresh from party conference season, Mr Sunak is being urged to use the King’s Speech to “shape the political agenda” with potentially only a year to go until the next general election.

Senior Tory MPs have thrown their weight behind new proposals from right-wing think tank Policy Exchange on housing, crime and sex education in schools.

The King’s Speech, to open the next session of Parliament, will take place in November and sees the Government set out its proposed policies and planned legislation.

Former Cabinet minister Sir Brandon Lewis has called on Mr Sunak to reform the planning process to speed up the building of homes, as well as to push again to end nutrient neutrality rules.

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pitched himself as a changemaker at the Tory conference (Danny Lawson/PA)

Government plans to relax the environmental rules to boost housebuilding were blocked by peers last month.

The Policy Exchange also wants to see changes to allow “greater public and community participation” in the planning process.

Sir Brandon said the proposals would “expedite the delivery of badly needed housing and infrastructure in a material way”.

He added: “Adopting it would get the Government back on the front foot when it comes to perhaps the most significant public policy challenge facing our country today.”

Sir Simon Clarke, a close ally of former prime minister Liz Truss, also gave his backing to proposals to reform the planning rules for electricity networks to speed up the building of grid infrastructure.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Former Cabinet minister Sir Brandon Lewis wants the planning system to be reformed (Aaron Chown/PA)

He also endorsed calls for market-based reforms of the energy sector, which Policy Exchange said would improve affordability for customers.

The proposals include shifting from the current energy price cap model to a more targeted cap for the most vulnerable customers.

The former chief secretary to the Treasury said: “UK businesses from the smallest to the largest are constantly telling policy makers that energy costs and the burden of regulation is inhibiting their ability to grow.

“Policy Exchange’s proposals for the King’s Speech will not only materially address both these growth barriers, but ease the cost of living for households up and down the country.”

Backbench MP Miriam Cates also backed calls to give parents an “absolute right” to know what children are being taught in schools, as well as a proposal to give parents the right to seek a court injunction to stop schools teaching “age-inappropriate or politicised materials”.

She said: “No child should be socially transitioned behind their parents’ back.”