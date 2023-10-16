Celebrating deaths in Israel and Gaza is despicable, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrating deaths in Israel and Gaza is despicable, says minister

By Press Association
Armed forces minister James Heappey condemned those celebrating loss of life (PA)
Armed forces minister James Heappey has condemned protesters who glorify the loss of life in Israel and Gaza amid a police hunt for two women who wore stickers appearing to feature Hamas attackers.

The Metropolitan Police has appealed for information about the pair who had pictures of paragliders taped to the back of their jackets at protests in London at the weekend.

Hamas, which is classed as a terrorist organisation in the UK, used paragliders as part of its attack on Israel on October 7.

Mr Heappey told Sky News: “I think that that celebration and glorification of what happened last Saturday is despicable.

“I was a soldier, now I’m a minister in defence. Never once have I celebrated the demise of my adversaries, and so even if those women who were wearing those stickers regard Israelis as their enemy, even if they want to see them remove the state of Israel, the idea that they celebrate and glorify that loss of human life is just despicable to me.

“And I’m glad police are acting and I hope those two particularly are found.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said supporting Hamas or stirring up racial or religious hatred will be “met with the full force of the law”.

Speaking to broadcasters on a visit to a Jewish secondary school in north London, the Prime Minister said: “Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organisation. It’s very clear under the law, the support and glorification of Hamas is illegal and those offences are punishable with up to almost 14 years in jail.

“But it’s not just about Hamas. More broadly, actions that incite violence or stir up religious hatred and racial violence are also not acceptable and that’s why, as I said, there’s no place in our society for that type of hatred and division, and it will be met with the full force of the law where it happens.”

Rishi Sunak standing in front of the Union Flag and the Israeli flag speaking to students at the school .
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addressing an assembly during the school visit on Monday. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Daily Express/PA)

The Metropolitan Police arrested 15 people at at a pro-Palestine march through central London on Saturday, three of whom have been charged.

Robert McKenzie, 68, was charged with intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress after he allegedly made racist comments to people gathered in Whitehall and police arrested him.

The pensioner, from Long Stratton in Norfolk, was carrying a Union flag at the time, but police have said this was “in no way” the reason for his arrest.

Aldib Nour, 20, was charged with possession of a knife in a public place after being arrested on King Charles Street.

Both Mr Nour and Mr McKenzie have been bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

Police officers escort a protester who was arrested close to Downing Street during a March for Palestine in London.
Police officers escort a protester who was arrested close to Downing Street during a March for Palestine in London (James Manning/PA)

Ibrahim Hlaiyil, 38, was charged with failing to comply with a requirement to remove a face covering and was bailed to appear at the same court on November 13.

A 20-year-old man was fined for throwing a firework in a public place.

Three youths have been referred to Youth Offending Teams for, respectively, assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a firework in a public place and failing to comply with a requirement to remove a face covering.

Detectives are continuing to make inquiries about three men arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and another arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour.

They have all been bailed, and a man arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a police vehicle has been released under investigation.

No further action has been taken against three people arrested at the demonstration.

Anyone who knows the identity of the women who wore the paraglider photos can contact the Metropolitan Police on 101 or @MetCC, giving the reference 3077/15oct.