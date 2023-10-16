No 10 says ‘final HS2 decision’ was made at conference despite video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No 10 says ‘final HS2 decision’ was made at conference despite video

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the northern leg of HS2 was being axed at the Conservative conference (Hollie Adams/PA)
The “final decision” to axe HS2’s northern leg was taken during Tory conference, Downing Street has insisted, despite a video appearing to show Rishi Sunak outline the move days earlier.

No 10 defended the Prime Minister over the recording, which prompted questions about his repeated refusal to confirm the fate of the railway line in the run-up to his keynote speech in Manchester.

In the clip, which was posted by Mr Sunak on X and appears to have been filmed in Downing Street before he left for conference, he says: “I’m stopping all phases of HS2 beyond Birmingham.”

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman suggested the video was “preparatory work” done ahead of the major policy change being agreed on by Cabinet shortly before it was announced.

The official said on Monday: “As is a longstanding part of the process for announcing major policy decisions, it’s right that preparatory work takes place.

“That might be the preparation of documents, command paper documents, or communications products, to explain the decision to the public, obviously all of that is done on the understanding it is done in advance of a final decision being taken.”

He insisted that the “final decision was taken at Cabinet, by Cabinet” on the morning of Mr Sunak’s speech.

There had been speculation throughout September that the change was coming, but ministers refused to confirm it until Mr Sunak made the announcement at conference, while Parliament was in recess.

“The House is being updated at the earliest opportunity. You’ll know that policy announcements are regularly made at party conferences. I don’t think this is any different,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

The Prime Minister defied senior Tories and business leaders to scrap HS2 from Birmingham to Manchester, saying “the facts have changed” and the cost of the high-speed rail scheme had “more than doubled”.

He instead pledged to reinvest the £36 billion the Government expects to save by axing the Manchester line into other new transport projects “in the North and the Midlands, across the country”.