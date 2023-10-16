Irish deputy premier says everything being done to help Irish citizens in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish deputy premier says everything being done to help Irish citizens in Gaza

By Press Association
Ireland’s deputy premier said everything is being done to help Irish citizens in Gaza ahead of a planned incursion by the Israeli military (PA)
Ireland’s deputy premier said everything is being done to help Irish citizens in Gaza ahead of a planned incursion by the Israeli military.

Micheal Martin said government officials have been in touch with authorities about its dual-citizens in the walled enclave, and with the Irish army’s chief of staff in relation to Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon.

The Tanaiste and foreign affairs minister said diplomatic efforts are being made to prevent the spread of tensions to Lebanon and “deescalate the situation”.

He called on the protection of civilians to be prioritised and for a distinction to be drawn between Palestinians and Hamas militants.

“We’re very conscious of what could happen so we’re monitoring the situation on an ongoing basis,” he said.

Speaking from Galway, he said he has always been concerned about bombs being dropped on built-up areas, saying there is “no doubt” innocent people are killed when an area like Gaza is targeted.

He also said the Irish government has been in touch with the families of Irish people in Gaza during the “fraught situation”.

He said: “We’ve been working with our dual citizens, Irish citizens in Gaza, over the last number of days.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin (PA)

“Our embassy in Israel has been in touch. We’ve been anxious to work through the authorities there and we’re going to continue to do that.

“We have been working with the families concerned and with the citizens.”

He added: “We have been fairly careful in terms of our public commentary on this because this is a fraught situation.

“So we would prefer to work with the authorities on the ground to see can we do everything we can to support our citizens, but it’s clearly challenging because of the nature of what’s going on there.

“So just be assured that we’re doing everything we possibly can and will do everything we possibly can to assist those citizens.”

He said he did not wish to understate the impact of Hamas’s attack on the Israeli people – but said upholding humanitarian law “matters”.

“We want corridors open, we want to work with countries right now – work with Israel, Egypt, Jordan and others – to get humanitarian corridors open so we can get the food supplies, water into Gaza,” he said.

“It is dire, shocking, what the people of Gaza are going through right now and we have to distinguish… Palestinians and Gazans from Hamas.

“It’s a very, very difficult situation but one has to, in my view, always put the protection of civilians as the number one priority.”