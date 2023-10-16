Riz Ahmed calls for an end to ‘indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Riz Ahmed calls for an end to ‘indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians’

By Press Association
Actor Riz Ahmed issued a call on social media over the fate of civilians in Gaza (Aaron Chown/PA)
Actor Riz Ahmed issued a call on social media over the fate of civilians in Gaza (Aaron Chown/PA)

Actor Riz Ahmed has called for “an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians” amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The British actor, 40, who was nominated for an Oscar for the film The Sound Of Metal, said “staying silent is not an option” as he blasted the “morally indefensible war crimes”.

Sharing a lengthy statement on social media, he wrote: “We are told there are two sides to what is happening in Israel and Palestine. But in my heart, I know there is only one — the side of our humanity.

“What happened in Israel last week was horrific and wrong. The pain and fear so many are feeling is deep and real.

“What’s happening in Gaza now, and has been happening in Palestine under the Occupation for decades, is horrific and wrong. The depth and reality of this suffering cannot be ignored.

“If we look only in one direction, we will go even deeper into darkness.

“But that is exactly what is happening right now. We are being asked to look away while the civilians of Gaza, half of them children, are running out of time.

“If we are on the side of humanity we must urgently speak up to try and avert the loss of innocent life.

“This means calling for an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians and vital infrastructure, the denial of food, water and electricity, the forced displacement of people from their homes.

“These are morally indefensible war crimes.”

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians clear the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on the Rafah border, Gaza Strip (Hatem Ali/AP/PA)

He added: “We need to put ourselves in the shoes of the people of Gaza, now, before we all walk past the point of no return.

“If like me you have been grappling to find the right words, there are none. No words can encompass the pain, heal the rifts or do justice to all these injustices.

“Whatever you say will be too much for some and not enough for others. But what matters it that we speak up. Staying silent is not an option.”

More than a million people have fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week.

The enclave’s food and water supplies are dwindling, ahead of an expected Israeli invasion aiming to eliminate Hamas’ leadership.

More than 700 figures from the entertainment industry have signed an open letter released by the non-profit entertainment industry organisation Creative Community For Peace in support of Israel, condemning Hamas and demanding the safe return of hostages being held in Gaza.

This includes Hollywood stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, Jerry Seinfeld and Dame Helen Mirren, who recently played former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in a film.