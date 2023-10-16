Vandalism of Jewish schools ‘sent shockwaves through community’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vandalism of Jewish schools ‘sent shockwaves through community’

By Press Association
Paint thrown at the school door (Shomrim Stamford Hill/PA)
Two Jewish schools in north London have been vandalised with red paint in what has been called “a disgraceful attempt to intimidate and harass” the community.

Shomrim Stamford Hill said one school was targeted on Thursday and a second on Monday morning, as it tweeted CCTV footage of a masked figure spraying the paint on the outside of the buildings.

Chief executive of the Jewish security group Chaim Hochhauser said: “The brazen acts of vandalism have sent shockwaves through our community.

“The fear and anxiety are palpable, especially among the students and their families, who are forced to confront the harsh reality of hatred that has literally stained the walls of their educational sanctuaries.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who leads policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “We have had extra police patrols in the area since the attacks in Israel to provide reassurance.

“We are working closely with our partners in the Community Security Trust, the Shomrim, Hackney Council and other key local partners.

“These incidents will be robustly investigated and we have been clear that we have a zero tolerance for hate crime.”

The vandalism comes amid heightened concerns over possible antisemitic crimes in the UK following the attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent military retaliation.

Dave Rich, director of policy at the Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from antisemitism and related threats, told the PA news agency: “Two Jewish schools in Stamford Hill have been attacked with red paint in what appears to be a disgraceful attempt to intimidate and harass our community.

“This was reported to CST and to the police and we are assisting the police with their investigation. We urge anyone with any information about this appalling example of anti-Jewish hatred to contact police.”

A school in Lordship Road was vandalised shortly before 7am on Thursday, while paint was thrown on a second in Woodberry Down, the Metropolitan Police said.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 giving the reference CAD5621/15OCT23 for Lordship Road or CAD 4143/16OCT23 for Woodbury Down.