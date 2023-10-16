Deposit return scheme on a ‘shaky peg’ for 2025, Coca-Cola boss warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deposit return scheme on a ‘shaky peg’ for 2025, Coca-Cola boss warns

By Press Association
Plans to introduce deposit return in 2025 ‘must be on a shaky peg’, a leading figure from drinks giant Coca Cola warned (PA)
Plans to introduce deposit return in 2025 ‘must be on a shaky peg’, a leading figure from drinks giant Coca Cola warned (PA)

Businesses in Scotland will have lost “tens of millions” because of the delay to the deposit return scheme, a senior figure from drinks giant Coca-Cola has said as he warned plans to introduce the recycling initiative in 2025 “must be on a shaky peg”.

Jim Fox, head of public affairs at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB, said his company would not make a claim against the Scottish Government for lost money “because our legal advisers say it is too messy”.

Scottish ministers had hoped to bring in a scheme which would have seen shoppers north of the border charged a deposit when buying drinks in cans or bottles – with this cash then returned to them when the empty containers were returned for recycling.

But the scheme, which had already been delayed, was pushed back until October 2025 after it faced heavy criticism from some in the drinks industry, while the UK Government refused to allow glass bottles to be included.

Mr Fox insisted that Coca-Cola would “do it as soon as possible”, but speaking at a fringe event at the SNP annual conference in Aberdeen, he said that “2025 must be on a shaky peg”.

With the Scottish Government forced to announce the latest delay in June this year, ahead of a planned March 2024 start date, Mr Fox said retailers had already started putting the necessary infrastructure for shoppers to return empty containers into stores and carparks.

“Almost everyone who has been involved so far has lost money,” Mr Fox said.

“It’s certainly in the several tens of millions of pounds in Scotland.”

Former business minister Ivan McKee said there was a ‘lot of unknowns to be thrashed out’ before deposit return could be introduced in 2025 (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

His comments came as former business minister Ivan McKee told the event there are “a lot of unknowns to be thrashed out” before deposit return could be introduced in 2025.

The start date for the scheme was pushed back to coincide with when the UK Government hopes to introduce a similar initiative south of the border.

But Mr McKee said: “The history of this has been as deadlines have been approached they have then moved back. So I certainly wouldn’t say I’m confident.

“I’m not saying it won’t happen, but I’m saying there is a lot of work to be done and a lot of unknowns to be thrashed out before we get to that position.”

Fellow SNP MSP Collette Stevenson said that going forward the UK Government “have to be absolutely clear on their proposals on how they take this forward”.

She added: “As well as engagement with business, public awareness has to be really right up there in terms of how we approach it in terms of the lessons learned as well.”