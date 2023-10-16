Von der Leyen does ‘not speak for Ireland’ on Israel-Hamas conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Von der Leyen does ‘not speak for Ireland’ on Israel-Hamas conflict

By Press Association
Irish President Michael D Higgins (PA)
Irish President Michael D Higgins has criticised Ursula von der Leyen’s comments on the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Higgins said the EU Commission president was “not speaking for Ireland and she wasn’t speaking for the opinions that they hold”.

He was speaking at the World Food Forum in Rome, where he joined criticism of Ms von der Leyen’s comments on the Middle East conflict where she did not urge Israel to ensure its retaliation for the Hamas attacks to conform with international law.

More than 4,000 people have been killed in Israel and Palestine since Hamas’s action on October 7.

In retaliation, Israel cut off food, fuel and electricity to the Gaza Strip, an area inhabited by 2.3 million people, around half of whom are children.

Mr Higgins has previously said that Israel’s response must respect international law, while Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Israel is engaging in “collective punishment” in the region.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signs the distinguished guests book as she meets President Michael D Higgins at Houses of Oireachtas in Dublin in 2022
As well as the thousands killed in Israeli counter-attacks, at least 9,700 have been wounded in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestine health ministry, with hospitals nearing collapse due to lack of resources.

In the past week France has ordered a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations, and Germany has offered military help to Israel.

Ms von der Leyen was criticised for failing to urge Israel to protect Palestinian civilians and stay within the bounds of international law.

Ursula von der Leyen is president of the European Commission (PA)

She has said: “I know that how Israel responds will show that it is a democracy.”

President Higgins said a “better performance” was needed from EU leadership.

“I don’t know where the source of those decisions was. I don’t know where the legitimation for it was and I don’t know where the authority for it is and I don’t think it was helpful,” he said.

“It may not have been meant to have malevolent consequences but certainly we need a better performance in relation to European Union diplomacy and practice.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration near the Israeli Embassy, in London (PA)

As a result of air strikes, rapidly diminishing supplies, and a mass evacuation order from Israel, more than a million people have fled their homes in the north of the Gaza Strip.

According to the UN, 60% of them are in the approximately eight-mile area south of the evacuation zone.

Mr Higgins said Israel’s stated intentions for future action in Palestine reduced international law designed to protect civilians “to tatters”.

“It’s one thing, when we look at historic breaches of international law, that is incredibly bad, but to actually announce in advance that you’re going to break international law, and that you announce it again and again, and that you do so on an innocent population,” he said.

“I have thought about it and I think that it really reduces all that code that was there from the Second World War through the Geneva Conventions about the protection of civilians, it reduces it to tatters.

“One has to bear in mind how important it is to retain and insist on the veracity and the cogency of international law.”

Hamas is a militant group which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007 and has sworn to destroy Israel.