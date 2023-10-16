Government must soon make visa and funding decisions for Ukrainians in UK – NAO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government must soon make visa and funding decisions for Ukrainians in UK – NAO

By Press Association
The Government will soon need to take important decisions about the future of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, the NAO said (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Ukrainians who fled to the UK from war must be given certainty over their futures including around visa extensions and in the face of rising costs and the risk of homelessness, a report has said.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the generosity of the public in opening their homes to Ukrainian refugees had allowed the Government to work quickly to help tens of thousands come to safety since March 2022.

But decisions will need to be taken by ministers about future funding and visas and consideration given to the “threat of homelessness as sponsorships end”, according to the head of the body which scrutinises public spending for Parliament.

Gareth Davies, comptroller and auditor general of the NAO, said: “The Government worked quickly to help Ukrainians fleeing conflict, enabled by the generosity of the British people who opened their homes.

“The Government will soon need to take important decisions about the future of the scheme, including whether to extend visas beyond three years, and whether to extend funding for local authorities and sponsors, which currently finishes before visas expire.

“It will also need to carefully monitor key risks, such as safeguarding, and the threat of homelessness as sponsorships end.”

The NAO report, published on Tuesday, said the Government had “successfully supported 131,000 Ukrainians to come to the UK” under the Homes for Ukraine scheme between March 18 2022 and August 28 2023, “meeting Government’s overall objective of bringing Ukrainians to safety”.

It added: “The generosity of the British public in hosting people from Ukraine meant that the Government’s taskforce was able to establish the scheme quickly, and Government put in place arrangements to manage important risks at the start.”

The latest Government figures show that, as of October 9, arrivals via the scheme, which is also known as the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, numbered 134,700.

But the NAO said the scheme’s future is “not yet clear”.

The report said: “Because of the uncertainty for Ukrainians in the UK, Government will soon need to make several decisions, including whether to provide thank you payments for the third year of visas, and what additional funding, if any, to provide to local authorities to continue to support the scheme.

“In making its decision, Government will need to also consider the desire of the Ukrainian government for people to return once it is safe for them to do so. Some Ukrainians now have less than 18 months remaining on their visa, introducing new challenges for individuals and local authorities.

“Government will also need to carefully monitor the scheme’s key risks, such as safeguarding, and particularly the threat of rising homelessness as more sponsorships end.”

By the end of August, the report said local authorities had reported to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities that 4,890 households in England on Homes for Ukraine visas had been homeless or were at risk of being homeless.

This was 8% of the 65,117 households in England using the visas, the NAO said.

Since the start of this year, at any one time, roughly 600 to 800 Ukrainian households have been living in temporary accommodation in England, the report said, although the department does not know how many of these households are on the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

“As more sponsorship arrangements come to an end the risk of homelessness is likely to increase,” the report said.

Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: “The British public’s support allowed the Government to temporarily support 131,000 Ukrainians seeking refuge from war since March 2022.

“However, today’s NAO investigation shows that more needs to be done to ensure Ukrainians are getting the support they need and prevent rising numbers becoming homeless. Government should also decide quickly on visa extensions to give Ukrainians the certainty they deserve over their futures.”

The Local Government Association, which represents councils, said it has a “huge concern“ around funding and “serious concerns around the growing number of Ukrainians presenting as homeless”.

Its senior vice-chairman, Kevin Bentley, said: “We want to work with Government to review and confirm funding to ensure all families are helped to find permanent homes, jobs and schools and how best to support new and existing sponsors to open up their homes.

“This is alongside the need for urgent and joint solutions to pressing housing needs, given the growing demand from across all the schemes that welcome new arrivals to the UK, as well as broader increases in homelessness and housing pressures locally.”

Earlier this month a survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggested more than two-thirds of current hosts under the Homes for Ukraine scheme said the rising cost of living is affecting their ability to provide support for those they have taken in.

Ukrainians who fled the war to seek refuge in the UK are also facing difficulties affording costs, as they try to move into private rented accommodation, the findings suggested.

So-called thank you payments to hosts were £350 a month during the first 12 months but were increased to £500 once the guest has been in the UK for 12 months, in a move by the Government aimed at helping sponsors who can host for longer periods.

A Government spokesperson welcomed the NAO’s “recognition” of efforts to support Ukrainians and said ministers are “grateful to the extraordinary generosity of sponsors across the UK, as well as the hard work of local councils, volunteers and charities”.

They added: “We will provide an update on the future of the scheme well before the first visas expire.”