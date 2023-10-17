BBC ‘welcomes’ scrutiny of Israel-Hamas conflict coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

BBC ‘welcomes’ scrutiny of Israel-Hamas conflict coverage

By Press Association
The BBC said it ‘expects’ and ‘welcomes’ scrutiny of the way it covers the Israel-Hamas conflict (PA)
The BBC said it “expects” and “welcomes” scrutiny of the way it covers the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The corporation has come under fire for not referring to Hamas as a terrorist organisation and been accused of bias against both Israel and Palestine.

Under its editorial guidelines, the BBC said it does not use the word “terrorist” but attributes it and makes it clear that Hamas is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK Government.

A statement from the BBC board, after its regular monthly meeting, said: “No one who has watched or listened to harrowing reports over the last 10 days could be left in any doubt about the horror brought about by Hamas’s attack on defenceless civilians in Israel.

“As this war continues, with so many deaths of innocent civilians in both Israel and Gaza, the BBC will no doubt continue to come under scrutiny about the way in which we cover it – that is to be expected and also welcomed. The BBC is listening.

Protesters outside BBC Broadcasting House, London, calling for the BBC to change its stance on not labelling Hamas as terrorists (PA)

“We believe that our editorial guidelines serve us well, and continue to serve us well in difficult circumstances; we do periodically review them as a matter of course, and when we do so at our next planned review in the spring, we will consult and debate these issues just as we always do.”

The board also expressed its thanks to the teams across the BBC that have been covering the conflict, adding: “It’s the BBC’s job to inform people about what is happening and to explain as best we can, so that the audience can come to their own conclusions.

“The surest way to do this is through frank, compassionate and, where appropriate, explicit reportage of what happened: that is the role of the BBC.

“Audiences turn to us for clarity in a chaotic world, and along with the rest of the media, the BBC plays an essential role in helping to explain these events to them. That is what we were set up for, and for over 100 years it is the job that we have been proud to do on behalf of the British people.”

On Monday, the BBC said it has received complaints about its coverage of the conflict and there have been accusations of bias from both sides.

The complaints are in the high hundreds, rather than the thousands, it is understood.

Also, on Monday, hundreds of protesters booed the BBC and demanded the corporation labels Hamas as “terrorists” at a rally outside Broadcasting House.

The National Jewish Assembly hosted the rally alongside the UK Lawyers for Israel, the Campaign Against Antisemitism and the European Jewish Association.

Protesters placed posters of kidnapped Israelis on a wall opposite the BBC’s headquarters while others chanted, prayed and waved Israeli flags for about 90 minutes.

Red paint was sprayed over the entrance to the headquarters by Palestine Action (PA)

It comes after a pro-Palestinian group claimed responsibility for vandalising Broadcasting House with red paint as a protest over its coverage of the conflict on Saturday.

Palestine Action accused the broadcaster of having “blood on its hands”.