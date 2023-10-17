Health Secretary casts doubt on taxing or banning of ultra-processed baby foods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health Secretary casts doubt on taxing or banning of ultra-processed baby foods

By Press Association
Health Secretary Steve Barclay described the issue of smoking as an outlier (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Health Secretary has cast doubt over the possibility of taxing or banning ultra-processed baby foods, insisting “smoking is an outlier”.

Steve Barclay’s comments come after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans for a UK smoking ban by raising the legal smoking age by one year, every year, meaning a 14-year-old today will never legally be able to buy a cigarette.

During health questions in the Commons, Mr Barclay was asked about the Government’s strategy for addressing concerns surrounding the “misleading” marketing and labelling of ultra-processed infant and toddler foods, given the rising rates of childhood obesity.

The Health Secretary acknowledged the importance of the issue but told MPs he does not think “we should be taxing and banning things”.

He also pointed out that the Government should focus on empowering patients and recognising the financial pressures many individuals face due to the cost of living.

Conservative Suzanne Webb (Stourbridge) said: “Many commercial infant and toddlers’ foods are ultra processed, which sets alarm bells ringing as ultra-processed food is strongly associated with cardiovascular diseases.

“40% of 10 to 11-year-olds are obese.

“I strongly believe parents are being misled by companies putting health claims on ultra-processed infant food, when in fact the food is far, far anything but healthy.

“It’s high in fat, salt and sugar. What steps have been taken by the Government to address the disingenuous and grossly misleading marketing and labelling of commercial infant and toddler food and drink?”

Mr Barclay replied: “As she knows there’s no agreed definition for ultra-high processed food. And as a general principle, I don’t think we should be taxing and banning things.

“I think smoking is an outlier.

“But we have got to empower the patient and also recognise the pressures from the cost of living. But we are also rolling out anti-obesity drugs to give patients access to the most innovative drugs as part of our wider response to the challenge of obesity.”