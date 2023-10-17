Steve Bell will ‘not apologise’ for Netanyahu art after Guardian ends contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Bell will ‘not apologise’ for Netanyahu art after Guardian ends contract

By Press Association
Former cartoonist at The Guardian, Steve Bell, has defended his image of Benjamin Netanyahu (PA)
Cartoonist Steve Bell said he will “not apologise” for his artwork depicting the Israeli prime minister after The Guardian said it has decided not to renew his contract.

His sketch of Benjamin Netanyahu was “spiked” by the newspaper, according to Mr Bell, in the wake of Hamas’s attack on Israel.

The image shows Mr Netanyahu wearing boxing gloves and preparing to operate on his own stomach, on which an outline of the Gaza Strip can be seen, and the caption “Residents of Gaza, get out now”.

Mr Bell told the Press Gazette: “I’m not going to apologise for the image… I think it’s a good one. I think it works.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Former Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell (PA)

The cartoonist, who spent more than 40 years making images for The Guardian, said that when making a sketch there is an expectation of a “certain amount of negative response” and it is “always best to think through, and stick to, your argument”.

“There’s no point apologising if you feel you’ve offended someone,” he added.

In a series of tweets, Mr Bell said after submitting the cartoon he received a “strangely cryptic message” during a phone call with Guardian staff referencing a “pound of flesh”.

He told the trade magazine Shakespeare’s The Merchant Of Venice, which features Shylock, the Jewish moneylender, using a similar phrase, has “nothing to do with the cartoon”.

Mr Bell said the sketch is “an argument against a particular politician” and a reference to Rembrandt’s The Anatomy Lesson Of Dr Deijman – an image by the Dutch artist which shows a surgeon operating on an offender.

The former Guardian artist’s sketch also has a reference to American cartoonist David Levine, who created an image of President Lyndon B Johnson in 1966 looking at a scar on his stomach in the form of a map of Vietnam, as another caption on the image.

Mr Bell said: “I don’t promote harmful antisemitic stereotypes… Never have I done such a thing, I would not dream of doing such a thing.”

He also spoke about determining whether a cartoon is antisemitic as being about whether it “invokes hatred against Jews”.

In November 2012, The Guardian’s readers editor Chris Elliott said an image by Mr Bell of Mr Netanyahu, depicted as a puppet master controlling former Tory leader William Hague and former prime minister Tony Blair echoed “past antisemitic usage of such imagery, no matter the intent”.

A cartoon, also featuring Mr Netanyahu, former PM Theresa May and Razan al-Najjar – a Palestinian nurse killed during protests in Gaza in 2018 – was spiked over similar concerns, Mr Bell said.

In April, The Guardian and cartoonist Martin Rowson apologised after publishing a cartoon of former BBC chairman Richard Sharp that was described as “antisemitic”.

Mr Bell also told the Press Gazette his relationship with The Guardian was “a bit strained” after editorial control became “more and more petty”.

Israeli Prime Minister visits UK
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (PA)

He said a new way of submitting cartoon ideas to the editor at 10am would mean him getting up at 2am.

Mr Bell said “the powers that be are very incommunicative” and instead issued “diktats”.

He was sacked by email by Guardian editor Katharine Viner, Mr Bell added as he said he could get opportunities elsewhere due to being viewed as not “so close” to the newspaper.

A spokesperson for Guardian News and Media declined to comment on Mr Bell’s remarks.

On Monday, a statement from the organisation said: “The decision has been made not to renew Steve Bell’s contract.

“Steve Bell’s cartoons have been an important part of The Guardian over the past 40 years – we thank him and wish him all the best.”