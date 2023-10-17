No 10 insists it is ‘confident’ in AI summit despite possible Scholz snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No 10 insists it is ‘confident’ in AI summit despite possible Scholz snub

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (PA)
Downing Street has said it is “confident” that key players will attend its artificial intelligence (AI) summit amid reports Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany may snub the summit.

Rishi Sunak hopes the summit on AI safety will cement the UK’s status as a leading world player in the cutting-edge technology.

But it is not yet clear which international leaders will attend the gathering at Bletchley Park in November which is intended to discuss how to ensure AI can be used safely around the world.

The BBC reported that Mr Scholz could turn down the invitation, potentially leading to other leaders declining the chance to attend.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are confident that the summit will bring together the right group of individuals to discuss this important issue.

“But I’m not going to get into speculation, it will be for other countries to set out their attendance.”

The Cabinet meeting on Tuesday received an update on preparations for the summit, which has been championed by the Prime Minister.

The spokesman said it would be “the first time that international partners, AI experts and tech companies and civil society will come together in this way to build a shared understanding of risk and inform a shared approach to safety at the frontier of AI development”.

“The Prime Minister made clear that it is only by managing the risks around AI that we can reap its benefits as a powerful tool for good; improving lives; boosting productivity; delivering better public services and growing our economy,” Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said.

The UK was “uniquely placed” to lead international co-operation on the agenda, Cabinet was told.

Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan and Frontier AI taskforce chairman Ian Hogarth both updated ministers on the preparations for the summit.