UK charities outline principles for nature ‘credits’ to combat greenwashing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK charities outline principles for nature ‘credits’ to combat greenwashing

By Press Association
The charities said they have developed the set of voluntary principles for science-based investment to support high integrity natural capital markets in the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)
The charities said they have developed the set of voluntary principles for science-based investment to support high integrity natural capital markets in the UK (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK’s biggest nature charities have released a set of principles for environmental “credits” to combat corporate greenwashing.

The Wildlife Trusts, RSPB, Woodland Trust and National Trust have published the guidelines on “nature markets”, which involve companies buying carbon credits, biodiversity units, nutrient credits and natural flood management payments as a way to offset their impact.

The Government, which aims to grow annual private investment in nature by at least £500 million by 2027, published its Nature Markets Framework in May and is working with the British Standards Institute to develop standards for green financing.

It comes as a lack of regulation for these emerging markets has led to the exposure of poor quality schemes and accusations of businesses using them to greenwash.

The charities said they have developed the set of voluntary principles for science-based investment to support high integrity natural capital markets in the UK.

They worked with Finance Earth and Federated Hermes – a global leader in responsible investment management – who will manage the Government-backed UK Nature Impact Fund that aims to stimulate institutional investment at scale in high quality nature restoration projects across the UK.

The charities said the UK Nature Impact Fund intends to adopt the Nature Markets Principles and apply them across all its activities in UK nature markets.

These include supply-side and demand-side criteria such as transparency, verifiability, and additionality, meaning the benefits would not have likely come to fruition without the provided capital.

James Alexander, chairman of Finance Earth, said: “These principles have been co-developed as a stop-gap to influence market practice today and to contribute to the much-needed emerging Government policy and regulation.

“The Nature Markets Principles have been informed by a range of credible UK and international sources, as well as the practical delivery experience of the UK’s leading nature charities whose aim is to support the development and long-term operation of high integrity, high quality and high impact UK markets for nature restoration and enhancement.

“Enshrined in the principles are the need for projects to be science-based, transparent and verifiable, ideally in perpetuity and benefiting local communities as well as society more broadly.

“There are also stipulations about who the producers of the credits will do business with, ruling out those companies dependent on environmentally damaging activities such as fossil fuel extraction.”

Dr Rob Stoneman, director of landscape recovery at The Wildlife Trusts, said: “Nature-based credit schemes present a real opportunity to restore nature and create regeneration and prosperity in the countryside – if done in the right way.

“Buyers must stand up to scrutiny and truly contribute to nature’s recovery in the UK, while benefiting local communities. We welcome the business community and others working in this space to join us in upholding these principles.”

Rebecca Munro, director of income and conservation investment at the RSPB, said: “We are in the middle of a nature and climate crisis, but we know that businesses want to have a greater role in being part of the solution.

“Well-regulated nature markets could be one way that we help grow business investment in restoring nature and responding to climate change, all whilst benefiting local communities.”