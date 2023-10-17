Families with children most likely to suffer cost-of-living hardship – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families with children most likely to suffer cost-of-living hardship – study

By Press Association
Families with children are faring less well in the cost-of-living crisis than those without, research by Action for Children suggests (Danny Lawson/PA)
Families with children are more likely than other households to suffer serious financial hardship and mental health problems as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, research has found.

The study also shows that while these families are regularly bearing the brunt of high inflation, it is single parent families that are most frequently struggling to cover basic needs including food, household bills and debt repayments.

The report by Action for Children, which provides support services for children and campaigns on their behalf, calls on the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to include “at the very least” an increase to benefits in line with inflation in the autumn statement and commit to reforming of cost-of-living payments to take account of family size.

The organisation also said the child element of Universal Credit should be boosted and the benefit cap scrapped, adding this would lift more than 300,000 children out of poverty.

The Resolution Foundation think tank recently said freezing working-age benefits next year could save the Treasury more than £4 billion but at a “terrible cost” of plunging an additional 400,000 children into poverty.

The Action for Children research suggests 19% of households with children, equal to 1.5 million nationally, could be classified as experiencing the most serious form of financial insecurity.

This was six percentage points higher than those without children, according to University of Bristol’s analysis of survey results from 5,700 households.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to deliver his autumn statement on November 22 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Meanwhile, single parents faced the most severe challenges, with one in four in serious financial difficulty.

Families with children as a whole were found to be more likely to face the most serious hardship across a range of measures.

They were six times more likely to have had a pre-payment energy meter installed between November 2022 and May 2023 than households with no children, with potentially 475,000 families affected.

Families with children were three times more likely to have fallen behind on bills and debt repayments than households with no children. They were also found to have been six times more likely to have turned to unlicensed or informal lenders.

Based on the survey, families with children were twice as likely to have missed multiple meals and be behind on rent or mortgage payments, while 47% of these households reported struggles with their mental health compared with 31% of families without children.

In a case study provided by Action for Children, Charlene, 36, from Devon, described her situation as a single mother who receives Universal Credit because she cannot work due to health problems.

She said: “The money I get doesn’t go far enough. I’ve cut back on absolutely everything, but I’ve still had times when I’ve looked in the cupboards and they’re empty.

“It’s just degrading as a parent. When you’re hungry and worrying about feeding your child, you can’t focus on anything else.”

Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry said the research shows the UK is in the midst of a “cost-of-children crisis”.

He added: “The cost-of-living crisis is far from over as prices across the economy are still rising with food inflation remaining particularly high at almost 14%.

“The Bank of England does not expect to reach its 2% inflation target until early 2025, and energy prices remain volatile and stubbornly high as winter draws near.

“Every day, our frontline workers are applying to our crisis fund for emergency grants to support low-income families in their care with basics like food, clothing and utility costs.

“The Chancellor must act at the autumn statement to protect families with children from these intense and ongoing pressures on household finances.

“At the very least, we must see benefits rise with inflation and cost-of-living payments reformed to take family size into account.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Our welfare system provides a strong financial safety net for those who need extra support, and there are nearly two million fewer people in absolute poverty than in 2010.

“But we know some families are struggling, which is why we have raised benefits by over 10% this year, are focused on halving inflation, have provided record financial support worth around £3,300 per household, and have announced another increase to the national living wage.

“To help people out of poverty through work, we are investing £3.5 billion to help thousands into jobs and are removing barriers for parents with the biggest ever expansion of free childcare – providing 30 free hours of childcare for working parents and support for children from nine months old to when they start school. This will save eligible parents up to an average of £6,500 per year.”