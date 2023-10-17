Majority of public overestimates asylum seeker numbers in UK – charity poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Majority of public overestimates asylum seeker numbers in UK – charity poll

By Press Association
People overestimated the number of asylum seekers coming to the UK, according to British Red Cross poll (PA)
More than half of people overestimated the number of asylum seekers in the UK according to a British Red Cross survey, as the charity warned of misconceptions and “polarising” public conversation on the issue.

The organisation, launching its state of the nation report on the UK asylum system, has produced interactive charts to help people “understand the realities of the asylum system” and “debunk myths”.

Migration has been a major talking point for the current Government with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowing a crackdown on illegal migration, often repeating one of his key pledges to “stop the boats”, referring to Channel crossings.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman drew criticism from some quarters when she warned that a “hurricane” of mass migration is coming, in her speech to the Conservative party conference earlier this month.

An estimated 76,000 people arrived in the UK to claim asylum in 2022, up from 53,000 in 2021, according to Office for National Statistics data published earlier this year.

But the charity said the 2022 figure makes up less than 10% of the total long-term immigration for that year, which the ONS estimated was around 1.2 million.

In an online survey of 2,000 UK adults last month, carried out by Opinium, 59% overestimated the number of asylum seekers in the UK.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman drew criticism from some when she warned a “hurricane” of mass migration is coming (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Less than a fifth (18%) of people identified that asylum seekers make up less than 10% of overall migration, while just over a fifth said they did not know the real figure or were unsure what an asylum seeker was.

Someone fleeing their own country for safety in another is an asylum seeker until they are successful in their application, after which they are recognised as a refugee, giving them legal protection.

The polling also found that the majority of those asked (87%) thought the UK should offer refuge to people fleeing conflict and persecution.

Mike Adamson, British Red Cross chief executive, said: “As the UK’s largest provider of refugee services, we see the kindness and support people have for refugees and people seeking asylum every day. Our polling reaffirms this, showing that most of us believe the UK should offer safety to people who are fleeing conflict or persecution.

“Despite this support, conversations around refugees and asylum issues can be polarising and often includes misconceptions.

“That is why we’re launching a new data tool, to help debunk myths and separate fact from fiction. We hope this will empower people and bring a renewed focus on practical solutions that support local communities and the men, women and children in our asylum system.”