Unions urge more help from Government as inflation still ‘painfully high’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Unions urge more help from Government as inflation still ‘painfully high’

By Press Association
The cost-of-living crisis is heading into another winter (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The cost-of-living crisis is heading into another winter (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Unions warned that inflation is still “painfully high” as industrial disputes continue to be fuelled by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham pressed for action from the Government to help workers and their families through another winter of struggling to cope with rising bills.

She said: “As the cost-of-living crisis nears its second winter, millions of people face the prospect – yet again – of choosing between heating and eating.

“Headline inflation is still painfully high. In the real world, prices are still rising at a punishing rate.

“For all his talk about ‘tough choices’, the Prime Minister has failed to make the obvious one – it is time to help out ordinary people by taxing the excess profits of the businesses lining their pockets at our expense.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Bills and prices are still going up – just a bit more slowly than they were a year ago.

“While other countries have acted decisively to reduce cost-of-living pressures, working families and businesses here remain seriously under the cosh.

“The UK is teetering on the brink of recession, with employment falling as companies scramble to cut costs.

“The Conservatives’ lack of a credible economic plan is costing us dear. Britain cannot afford the Tories.”

The TUC said its analysis showed the UK has the highest rate of inflation in the G7 group of countries.

High profile disputes remain unresolved, including on the railways, NHS and in higher education.