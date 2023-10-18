Irish deputy premier calls for independent probe into Gaza hospital strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish deputy premier calls for independent probe into Gaza hospital strike

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaking to the media on the situation in the Middle East (PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaking to the media on the situation in the Middle East (PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier has unreservedly condemned the deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza city and called for an independent investigation into the incident.

The strike on al Ahli hospital on Tuesday evening has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of patients, staff and people who had been seeking refuge in the building.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and said the suffering of the Gazan people was “immense” and “extraordinary”.

“Ultimately the determination of any given incident of a breach of international law or a war crime would be a matter for the International Criminal Court,” he told RTE Radio.

He added: “All efforts have been on getting a humanitarian corridor established through the Rafah crossing.

“We don’t have direct authority to execute that, quite clearly, but we are of the view that it’s already too late.

“It’s absolutely vital that water and food and medical supplies, because the hospitals are unbelievably stretched, get in there and also it enables citizens to get out of Gaza, Irish citizens, citizens from all over the world, who are in Gaza who are anxious to exit through the Rafah crossing.

“I believe there is intensive ongoing discussions to get that done,” he said, adding that he would like to believe that this was “more likely” after Tuesday night’s attack.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin underlined support for a humanitarian corridor (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Martin said the release of all hostages by Hamas without conditions “would help” with those discussions.

He said the evacuation of Irish citizens and other foreign citizens from Gaza depended on the opening of the Rafah crossing.

Israel’s ambassador to Ireland said that the “terrible” strike against a hospital in Gaza is a war crime, and blamed the deaths on a failed rocket launch on Islamic jihadists.

Asked about allowing humanitarian aid to be brought into Gaza, Dana Ehrlich said Hamas was to blame for the conditions in Gaza.

“I think they are deprived of their basic conditions because of Hamas,” she said.

“Unfortunately, time and time again in the past, we’ve seen that Hamas abuses that help that aid that we supply to the Gaza Strip.

“They abuse not just equipment but the trucks themselves in order to smuggle out their people, can anyone guarantee that they don’t smuggle out our hostages that are now in Gaza?

“There are a lot of components right now within this horrible situation,” she told RTE Radio.