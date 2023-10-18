Sunak says he will reach goal of halving inflation despite stalling progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says he will reach goal of halving inflation despite stalling progress

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak insisted he will meet his target of halving inflation despite progress stalling as the Consumer Prices Index remained stuck at 6.7% (PA)
Rishi Sunak insisted he will meet his target of halving inflation despite progress stalling as the Consumer Prices Index remained stuck at 6.7% (PA)

Rishi Sunak insisted he will meet his target of halving inflation despite progress stalling as the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) remained stuck at 6.7%.

The Prime Minister, who made bringing inflation down to about 5.3% by the end of the year his “number one priority”, said: “We’ve made great progress but I know there is still a way to go.”

The Office for National Statistics said CPI inflation in September stayed at the same rate as seen in August, with higher fuel costs cancelling out an ease in the pace of food and drink price rises.

But Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt should get better news next month as the impact of dramatic energy price increases in 2022 fall out of the figures.

Mr Sunak said: “Tackling inflation remains my number one priority as Prime Minister.

“We will stick to our plan and get it done.”

Mr Hunt said inflation “rarely falls in a straight line” but “if we stick to our plan then we expect it to keep falling this year”.

But shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Britain is forecast to have the highest rate of inflation of any other major economy next year, meaning higher energy bills and prices in the shop.”

And Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “The Government’s promise to halve inflation seems to not be worth the paper it’s written on.”

James Smith from the Resolution Foundation think tank, which focuses on living standards, said inflation “should fall sharply next month” due to the changes in energy prices, possibly to below 5%.