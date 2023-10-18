Universities urged to act ‘firmly’ amid rise in antisemitism on British campuses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Universities urged to act ‘firmly’ amid rise in antisemitism on British campuses

By Press Association
Universities must act ‘swiftly and firmly’ to tackle antisemitism and protect Jewish students after a spike in incidents on campuses, a charity has said (File image/Alamy/PA)
Universities must act “swiftly and firmly” to tackle antisemitism and protect Jewish students after a spike in incidents on campuses, a charity has said.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which protects British Jews from antisemitism and related threats, recorded 36 antisemitic incidents related to UK universities between October 7 and 16.

In comparison, the CST logged 17 university-related incidents in the first six months of this year.

The rise in antisemitic incidents related to universities has emerged following Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent military retaliation.

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) has received more than 100 calls to a welfare hotline set up last week for students to report concerns and incidents.

The CST said it has co-ordinated security for various Jewish events on campuses and the group has arranged a police presence where necessary.

Dave Rich, director of policy at the CST, told the PA news agency: “Yet again we see a spike in anti-Jewish hate incidents amongst people who are supposed to be the most educated in our society.

“It is accompanied by a wave of student support for Hamas’s so-called ‘Resistance’, which took the form of an antisemitic pogrom.

“Universities need to provide Jewish students with the support and protection that they need and deserve and crack down on this anti-Jewish hatred swiftly and firmly.”

The UJS has written to vice-chancellors demanding a zero-tolerance approach towards the support for Hamas on their campuses.

A UJS spokesperson said: “We have seen a number of incidents on campus including posters calling for ‘intifada until victory’, Students’ Union officers supporting the terrorist activities of Hamas on Twitter, academics tweeting celebration of the murder of 1,000 Israelis and protests on campuses claiming that the horrors committed are ‘lies’ fabricated by Israel.

“These incidents are disgusting and incomprehensible. As we learn more each day of the true horrors that took place during October 7’s massacre, those making these comments should hang their heads further in shame and disgrace.

“Jewish students on those campuses deserve an educational environment free from this vitriol. UJS are always here for students in need of support.”

Last week, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and universities minister Robert Halfon wrote to vice-chancellors to demand that they “act quickly” against any threats to Jewish students’ safety and welfare.

A Universities UK spokesperson said: “Hamas is a proscribed terrorist organisation and signalling support, including moral support or expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive, is a criminal offence, as outlined in the Terrorism Act (2000).

“Any student or staff member found to be supporting Hamas will be in breach of UK law and universities treat this with the utmost seriousness.

“Any discrimination or intimidation against students or staff resulting from the attacks in Israel is absolutely unacceptable and we urge any students facing antisemitism or harassment or discrimination of any kind to inform their university and seek support.”