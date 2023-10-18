Sunak says east-west council proposed by DUP has ‘considerable merit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says east-west council proposed by DUP has ‘considerable merit’

By Press Association
Signage for Larne Port (David Young/PA)
Signage for Larne Port (David Young/PA)

The Prime Minister has said there is “considerable merit” in the DUP’s suggestion of forming a new “east-west council”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson argued for the idea at his party’s conference at the weekend.

Sir Jeffrey told his party he has proposed the idea to “bring together representatives from across the United Kingdom”, which he said could then meet on a “regular basis to discuss and collaborate on opportunities for enhanced co-operation”.

The DUP leader put the idea to Rishi Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday.

DUP
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sir Jeffrey said: “Having left the European Union, building links and cooperation across the four nations of our United Kingdom can only strengthen the Union.

“Will the Prime Minister agree with my proposal for the creation of an east-west council to bring together all parts of the UK family to discuss and collaborate on the trading and any other opportunities presented by the Union?”

Mr Sunak responded: “(Sir Jeffrey) made a powerful case in his conference speech last weekend for a strong functioning Northern Ireland within our union.

“The Secretary of State has had the opportunity to discuss our shared commitment to the union with his party over recent weeks and months, and I’m grateful for the constructive approach and tone taken in those discussions.

“I think there is considerable merit in the idea of a new east-west council to further strengthen the union, and I look forward to exploring the issue with him and his colleagues further.”