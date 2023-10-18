There was no fraud in procurement of controversial CalMac ferries – lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
There was no fraud in procurement of controversial CalMac ferries – lawyer

By Press Association
A review by a lawyer has found no fraud in the process to award a deal to two ferries to Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
A review by a senior lawyer into the procurement of the delayed Ferguson Marine ferries found no evidence of fraud, though parts of the process were “not entirely satisfactory”.

It comes after a BBC Disclosure documentary last year alleged the process for awarding the contract may have been rigged in favour of the Port Glasgow shipyard.

The documentary claimed Ferguson Marine had been given sight of a document detailing the design specifications by a consultant, some of which was copied into the yard’s bid, while competitors had to submit a bid with the aid of a less detailed dossier.

Following the documentary, the ferry infrastructure agency CMAL (Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd) instructed Barry Smith KC to investigate the award of the contract.

His report was published in full on Wednesday; much of it focussed on the period in 2014 and 2015 before the contact was awarded.

His conclusions said: “Ultimately, the question posed was whether a fraud was committed during the procurement process. I did not find evidence of fraud.

“That is not the same as saying that the procurement process was conducted perfectly.”

Mr Smith’s investigation did not specifically look into whether procurement rules had been breached, instead it considered whether fraud had taken place.

Ferguson Marine Shipyard
The ferries are expected to be delivered five years late and at treble the cost (Jane Barlow/PA)

In his report, he said he had met with the journalist behind the programme in July this year.

He received an email from the journalist stating: “We are concerned that your remit has been drawn so narrowly that it will exclude examination of the important allegations the BBC made.”

Mr Smith’s report said he doubted whether Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd (FMEL)’s possession of a document called the statement of technical requirements (SOTR) gave it an advantage.

He said: “It is superficially attractive to conclude that FMEL gained an advantage in the procurement process by having possession of the SOTR but closer analysis of the process seems to me to cast doubt on that conclusion.”

Mr Smith said it was a “poor quality document” and noted “somewhat bizarrely, when assessed by CalMac against the SOTR, the FMEL bid ranked second”.

He said he could not draw any conclusions around the allegation that FMEL was allowed to effectively submit a new bid, saying “this aspect of the procurement process is not entirely satisfactory”.

However, he found “no evidence of any fraudulent intent on the part of any CMAL employee”.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of CMAL, said: “We welcome the findings of Barry Smith KC‘s independent investigation, which has established no evidence of fraud in the procurement of vessels 801 and 802.

“We do, however, recognise that the report identifies a number of missteps over the course of the procurement during 2014 and 2015, and mitigations have been in place for several years to ensure these do not happen again.

“For example, all parties involved in a CMAL competitive tender are required to sign a confidentiality agreement, and all clarification meetings with bidders are now carried out using the same method of communication.”

He added: “The KC’s report recognises the CMAL team at the time of this procurement as diligent, dedicated, hardworking individuals — which we stand by entirely.

“This is also true of the current team, who are firmly focussed on the delivery of these vessels, working closely with Fergusons to ensure they enter service as soon as possible.”

The Glen Sannox and the newly-named Glen Rosa are due to be delivered five years later than planned and costing more than three times the initial £97 million price tag.