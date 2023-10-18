PM on Gaza hospital blast reporting: Hamas should be distrusted like the Kremlin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM on Gaza hospital blast reporting: Hamas should be distrusted like the Kremlin

By Press Association
The Prime Minister has told journalists they should treat statements from Hamas with the same distrust as those from the Russian Government after hundreds of people died in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.

Hamas has blamed an Israeli air strike for the atrocity, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

On Wednesday, Conservative former minister Stephen Crabb told the Commons: “Last night, sections of the British media were reporting as fact that it was Israeli rockets that had landed and attacked the al Ahli hospital, relying on information supplied by terrorist-controlled Gaza.

“The headlines have since been rewritten but the outpouring of Jew-hate on social media overnight was vile.

UK Parliament portraits
Stephen Crabb said the ‘outpouring of Jew-hate on social media overnight was vile’ (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

“So would the Prime Minister please make the point again that the way that this conflict is being reported has massive implications for our Jewish community and that any information coming from Hamas must be treated with a degree of scrutiny and cross-examination that is sadly sometimes lacking?”

Mr Sunak said: “He is absolutely right that we should not rush to judgment before we have all the facts on the appalling situation that we saw yesterday, particularly given the sensitivities that he raises, the impact on communities here, but also across the region.

“As I said, it is incumbent on all of those in positions of responsibility in this House and outside in the media to recognise that the words we say will have an impact and we should be careful with them.”

After reiterating that the UK is working with allies to establish the truth about what happened, Mr Sunak added: “He is right to point out in the same way as that we don’t treat what comes out of the Kremlin as the gospel truth, we should not do the same with Hamas.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said “no-one should be taking at face value the word of a terrorist organisation”.

Hamas is proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK Government.

On Tuesday, the hospital blast was reported by various news organisations – including BBC News, Sky News and Reuters – citing a statement from Hamas claiming an Israeli air strike was to blame.

A BBC Breaking News message on social media read: “Hundreds feared dead or injured in Israeli air strike on hospital in Gaza, Palestinian officials say.”

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (PA)

Sky News wrote on Twitter, formerly X, saying: “Gaza Health Ministry says at least 500 people have been killed in Israeli air strike on al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.”

Conservative former minister Damian Green said in the Commons broadcasters have a “responsibility” to “make sure that they do not disseminate false information”.

Mr Green asked if the Foreign Secretary agrees social media platform owners “have some responsibility to try and avoid hate being spread literally around the world at times like this?”

James Cleverly said: “I would make a broad point to broadcasters. I have had this conversation directly with broadcasters in the past. I believe there is an attempt by broadcasters to try and outpace those social media platforms.

“The days of breaking news on those traditional platforms is long in the past. They should focus on accuracy rather than pace because their words have impact here in the UK and around the world.”

He said there are ongoing efforts in Government to urge social media platforms to “act with greater professionalism and greater consciousness of the impact they have”.

The BBC, Sky News and Reuters have been asked for comment.