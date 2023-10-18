Antisemitism should be taught in all schools to tackle hate across society

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Antisemitism should be taught in all schools to tackle hate across society

By Press Association
A Jewish education leader has called for schools to teach pupils about antisemitism (Shomrim Stamford Hill/PA)
A Jewish education leader has called for schools to teach pupils about antisemitism (Shomrim Stamford Hill/PA)

All schools should teach children about antisemitism to tackle hate incidents across society, a Jewish education leader has suggested.

Rabbi David Meyer, chief executive of Partnerships for Jewish Schools, said educating pupils is the “solution” to combating antisemitism.

His comments came after two Jewish schools in north London were vandalised with red paint in the last week following Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Education ministers have urged schools and colleges to tackle antisemitic behaviour “head on” and make sure that any expression of political views “does not create an atmosphere of intimidation or fear”.

On Friday, some Jewish parents decided to keep their children out of school due to safety fears, while a small number of Jewish schools closed their doors.

Rabbi Meyer, whose organisation works closely with 90 Jewish schools in the UK, said schools were open this week and attendance levels were normal.

But he said schools have increased the number of security guards on site and they have been working to protect students travelling to and from school.

Some Jewish pupils have been advised to cover their school logos on uniforms in public, or remove religious items of clothing, if they felt threatened.

Rabbi Meyer told the PA news agency: “I am deeply troubled that in 2023 we are talking about higher fences and people hiding their Jewish identity when they are walking through the streets.

“I don’t really think that is the kind of society that we have worked so hard to try and develop.

“It plays into a much wider question as to what is happening educationally in schools around the country around teaching about antisemitism and ensuring that extremists and terrorists are not given support.”

Spencer Lewis, executive headteacher of Yavneh College, a Jewish secondary school in Hertfordshire, said a fifth of its students did not come in on Friday.

He told PA: “There are certainly concerns about security among some parents and some have asked their children to wear a coat or sweatshirt on the way to and from school to ensure that the school logo is not visible.

“Clearly, it is very upsetting for people to feel that they need to cover up anything that identifies them as Jews on the streets of Hertfordshire.”

Mr Lewis added that the school – which already has four security guards, high fences and CCTV cameras – is introducing a “parent security rota” to increase adult presence around the school.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from antisemitism and related threats, said it had recorded 320 antisemitic incidents in the UK between October 7 and 16.

Seventeen of these incidents targeted Jewish schools, pupils and teachers at non-Jewish schools, or pupils on their way to or from school, it said.

Rabbi Meyer has called on politicians to introduce a “proper curriculum” to teach about antisemitism in all schools across the country.

The Jewish education leader highlighted the “positive story” of British schools teaching about the tolerance of all religions and minorities.

But he said: “What appears to have happened, sadly, is that the understanding of antisemitism – which is quite a specific aspect of racism – seems to have been missed out in this whole story.”

Rabbi Meyer told PA: “I do think it’s important that anybody who manifests antisemitic or extremist tendencies needs to be shut down.

“But at the same time, the real solution to this is educating our communities and educating our children in order to ensure that moving forward we are resolving this problem long term.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, schools minister Nick Gibb and skills minister Robert Halfon have asked school and college leaders to “respond swiftly” to discriminatory incidents – including antisemitism.

A letter to schools and colleges from the ministers said teachers will be put in “difficult positions” at school as children ask questions and share their opinions on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It said: “Schools and colleges should ensure that any political expression is conducted sensitively, meaning that it is not disruptive and does not create an atmosphere of intimidation or fear for their peers and staff.”

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is among the ministers asking schools to ‘respond swiftly’ to discriminatory incidents in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict (Danny Lawson/PA)

The letter added: “In the past, we have seen how events in the Middle East are used as an excuse to stir up hatred amongst communities, including in schools and colleges.

“It is of the utmost importance that schools and colleges tackle this head on and ensure that where behaviour extends into antisemitism or other discriminatory bullying, it is responded to with all due seriousness.”

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Teachers and leaders will be doing everything they can to support pupils at what will be a difficult time for many, and take seriously their responsibility to foster a positive school environment.

“Schools are already required to provide information about different faith perspectives, and how stereotypes based on religion and other characteristics can cause damage and facilitate prejudice.”