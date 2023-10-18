Kay Burley’s remarks about Palestinian ambassador receive 1,500 complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Kay Burley’s remarks about Palestinian ambassador receive 1,500 complaints

By Press Association
More than 1,500 complaints have been received by Ofcom after Kay Burley made comments about the Palestinian ambassador on her show (PA)

More than 1,500 complaints have been received by Ofcom after Kay Burley made comments about the Palestinian ambassador on her show.

The Sky News journalist, 62, allegedly misrepresented comments made by Husam Zomlot, according to the complainants.

The media watchdog said a total of 1,537 complaints were made after Breakfast With Kay Burley on Sky News on October 10.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Ambassador Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Ofcom said: “Complainants alleged Kay Burley misrepresented comments made by the Palestinian ambassador.”

During the programme, Ms Burley was talking to the shadow chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden.

She asked: “Will the shadow foreign secretary (David Lammy) sit with the Palestinian ambassador, appearing with him, at an event, given that the Palestinian ambassador basically said, the last couple of days, that ‘Israel had it coming’?”

Mr McFadden said Israel “did not have it coming” and he would attend a Labour Friends of Palestine event, which took place on the fringes of the party conference.

Ms Burley also asked Stella Creasy about Mr Zomlot’s remarks, with the Labour MP saying she was “not aware of the incident you’re talking about and the Labour party is united in condemning the violence”.

Later in the day, Mr Lammy gave an address at the meeting after it was confirmed Mr Zomlot would no longer be appearing.

Mr Zomlot, who does not represent the militant group Hamas and is the most senior Palestinian diplomat in the UK, has accused Israel of a “war crime” against civilians.

The head of the Palestinian mission in London condemned the killing of civilians by Hamas but said Israel is seeking “sheer vengeance” in its retaliation.

He also told CNN on October 7: “The loss of civilian life is tragic… (on) all sides and what is happening is extremely worrying and very tragic.

“As we speak, the loss of (lives), you’ve counted 70 Israeli deaths, there (are) more than 200 Palestinian deaths so far, more than 1,600 entire residential compounds are being wiped out. This is a war crime committed by Israel.

“And what is more tragic or equally tragic is the blindness and the deafness of the world and the international community for so many years of the warnings we have been saying that this was coming.

“Israel knew that this was coming their way. We the national movement of Palestine, the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organisation), have found a different part 30 years ago, we have committed to what the world asks us; recognise Israel, commit to negotiations of non-violence… Israel was expected to do one thing only, roll back its occupation… It’s a consequence.”

UK Parliament portraits
Pat McFadden (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Sky News on October 10 he would not share a platform with Mr Zomlot.

He said: “I’ve met with him, I speak with him. Maintaining diplomatic relations is important.

“But I have said that Palestinian voices, particularly those in leadership positions, should criticise the appalling behaviour, the atrocious actions, that have been perpetrated by Hamas.

“These indiscriminate killings, these murders, these kidnaps, these terrorist actions, should be condemned by the leadership of the Palestinian Authority because otherwise there will be this perception that all Palestinians support Hamas and they don’t.”