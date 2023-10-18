Foreign Secretary raises doubts about feasibility of Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foreign Secretary raises doubts about feasibility of Israel-Hamas ceasefire

By Press Association
James Cleverly raised doubts about whether Hamas would respect a ceasefire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Foreign Secretary has raised doubts about the feasibility of a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

James Cleverly highlighted the importance of both parties respecting a ceasefire and raised serious doubts about Hamas’s willingness to do so.

“I have seen absolutely nothing in the behaviour of Hamas during the terrorist attack and since the terrorist attack that gives me any confidence at all that they would respect a ceasefire,” he told the Commons.

His comments came as several MPs urged the Government to back the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres’s call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn also made the case for a cessation of hostilities.

He said: “Can I ask the Prime Minister, will he join with us on these benches and call for an immediate ceasefire in the region?”

He later added: “My ask for a ceasefire was done with all sincerity, sincerity to protect civilians, but also to ensure that we have the safe creation of humanitarian corridors, humanitarian corridors which will allow for food, for water and for vital medicines to get into Gaza, but also for innocent civilians caught up in this terrible conflict to flee.”

Rishi Sunak said Israel had “a right to defend itself”.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons
During an urgent question on the explosion at the al Ahli hospital in Gaza after PMQs, SNP MP Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw) said: “Hamas is an indefensible organisation, but the fact that they won’t do right doesn’t mean that the UK Government should not demand a ceasefire, work hard towards a ceasefire and to make sure that humanitarian aid gets into Gaza.”

Mr Cleverly replied: “Calls for a ceasefire are understandable, and I have much sympathy for the position she sets out, but a ceasefire has to be respected by both parties in a conflict, and I have seen absolutely nothing in the behaviour of Hamas during the terrorist attack and since the terrorist attack that gives me any confidence at all that they would respect a ceasefire.

“And unless they respect a ceasefire, it is not credible to demand that Israel do not defend itself against terrorism.”

Labour MP Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth) said: “The UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has also called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. Clearly, the Foreign Secretary has some issues with that.

“I’m not really understanding why, but given that, is it appropriate for a third party such as the UN, who have people on the ground – and their assessment, with respect, is probably more realistic than his… in the intermediate time – what are the safe corridors that are being proposed?”

Mr Cleverly told MPs “we have people on the ground”, adding: “My staff are in danger in Gaza. They choose to put their lives at risk in an incredibly dangerous part of the world in order to give me direct insight into reality to the ground.

“So I would just urge her to be a bit more thoughtful with regard to the danger that my diplomats, both UK-based diplomats and locally engaged staff put themselves in.

“The truth is that I have received nothing that gives me any indication that Hamas or the other terrorist groups operating in Gaza would respect a ceasefire.

“And of course, I respect the UN secretary-general’s call for a ceasefire. We would all love to see the bloodshed cease, but we also have to be realistic about the fact that Hamas has demonstrated, as have the other terrorist organisations in Gaza demonstrated over and over and over again, a complete callousness towards human life, whether it be Israeli or Palestinian.”

Echoing Ms Abrahams’ comments, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion) said: “I urge the minister to think again about the issue of a ceasefire. Of course it would need to be worked for, of course, it’s going to be hard, but unless the UK Government gives its backing to the UN on this issue, then thousands more are going to be killed, and we should be on the right side of history, and I’m very much afraid right now that we won’t.”

Mr Cleverly replied: “Israel, of course, is one of the parties engaged in this military operation, but there are others including Hamas, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad and others, and I would suggest that anyone calling upon Israel to cease military operations at least calls on the terrorists to do likewise.”