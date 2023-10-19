Sunak thanks Netanyahu for hostages support as he backs Israel to win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak thanks Netanyahu for hostages support as he backs Israel to win

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held meetings with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv to discuss the Hamas conflict (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Rishi Sunak has thanked Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu for Tel Aviv’s support in attempting to free British nationals who are being held hostage by Hamas.

The Prime Minister, who No 10 confirmed will travel to Saudi Arabia later on Thursday, said the UK wants Israel to win its battle against the Palestinian militant group as Mr Netanyahu warned of a “long war”.

Mr Sunak has followed US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s lead in travelling to Israel to personally offer condolences for Hamas’s attack on October 7 which left hundreds of Israelis dead and saw almost 200 people taken hostage.

Ahead of meetings with Mr Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Mr Sunak met the families of hostages.

In a press conference following his meeting with Mr Netanyahu, Mr Sunak said: “I want to thank you for the support that your government has given to the families of British nationals caught up in this horror, including your efforts to release the hostages, to secure their release.

“And I know that we will continue to co-operate, particularly with regard to British nationals that are involved.”

He also welcomed Mr Netanyahu’s decision, after lobbying by Mr Biden, to allow Israel to start letting aid into Gaza.

It marks a potential break in a punishing siege on the territory after Israel’s retaliation on Hamas saw it block access for water, food, electricity and other essential supplies to the 25-mile strip, while also carrying out strikes.