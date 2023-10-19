Sunak thanks Netanyahu for hostages support as he backs Israel to win

Rishi Sunak has thanked Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu for Tel Aviv’s support in attempting to free British nationals who are being held hostage by Hamas.

The Prime Minister, who No 10 confirmed will travel to Saudi Arabia later on Thursday, said the UK wants Israel to win its battle against the Palestinian militant group as Mr Netanyahu warned of a “long war”.

Mr Sunak has followed US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s lead in travelling to Israel to personally offer condolences for Hamas’s attack on October 7 which left hundreds of Israelis dead and saw almost 200 people taken hostage.

Ahead of meetings with Mr Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Mr Sunak met the families of hostages.

To have a child taken from you is a parent’s worst nightmare. This morning I heard from families going through this unbearable agony. Working with our partners, we’re determined to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/F7AV021o9x — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 19, 2023

In a press conference following his meeting with Mr Netanyahu, Mr Sunak said: “I want to thank you for the support that your government has given to the families of British nationals caught up in this horror, including your efforts to release the hostages, to secure their release.

“And I know that we will continue to co-operate, particularly with regard to British nationals that are involved.”

He also welcomed Mr Netanyahu’s decision, after lobbying by Mr Biden, to allow Israel to start letting aid into Gaza.

It marks a potential break in a punishing siege on the territory after Israel’s retaliation on Hamas saw it block access for water, food, electricity and other essential supplies to the 25-mile strip, while also carrying out strikes.