MP tells Commons of ‘terrifying’ moment she believed she would die in childbirth

By Press Association
Conservative MP Theo Clarke speaking in the House of Commons, during a backbench debate on birth trauma (UK Parliament/PA)
Conservative MP Theo Clarke speaking in the House of Commons, during a backbench debate on birth trauma (UK Parliament/PA)

An MP has described the “terrifying” moment she believed she was going to die in childbirth as she called on the Government to do more to help women who experience traumatic births.

Conservative MP Theo Clarke (Stafford) received a rare round of applause from the public gallery in the House of Commons from mothers and campaigners as she gave what she described as “probably the most personal speech” she will make in Parliament.

Describing her own experience, she said: “After a difficult 40 hours of labour I began bleeding very heavily after delivery.

“I was separated from my baby and rushed into the emergency room for surgery.

“I remember the trolley bumping into the walls and the medical staff taking me into theatre, and being slid onto the operating table. I spent over two hours awake without a general anaesthetic, and I could hear them talking about me, and obviously it was not looking good.

“It was the most terrifying experience of my life.”

Visibly upset, the MP broke off and took an intervention, before continuing: “I genuinely thought I was going to die.”

The MP was opening what she described as the first debate on birth trauma in the history of the Commons.

She said her own experience “completely opened my eyes to challenges with post-natal care”.

At one point, while in recovery, she said she was lying next to her baby, who was screaming, and unable to pick her up she pressed a call button for help, only for the person to respond by saying “not my baby, not my problem”, before leaving.

The MP said such a moment was “unacceptable”, and said there is a need to address the “postcode lottery” of services available across England.

She described her own birth injury, a third degree tear, which she said occurs in about three in 100 women.

The consequences of an obstetric anal sphincter injury, she said, can include urinary and faecal incontinence, chronic pain, sexual dysfunction and other mental and physical effects, adding: “It is very clear, we must do more to help women.

“We need to break the taboo by talking about this,” she said.

Outlining her requests to the Government, she said: “It is so clear to me that so much more needs to be done to support women who experience traumatic births.

“Today I call for the Government to add birth trauma to the women’s health strategy, recruit more midwives, ensure perinatal mental health services are available across the UK, provide appropriate and mandatory training for midwives with a focus both on mental and physical health, ensure that the post-natal check with your GP is provided to all mothers and will include separate questions both for the mother’s physical health and mental health.”

She also called for an improvement in continuity of care and national post-birth services, for the obstetric and anal sphincter care bundle to be rolled out to all hospital trusts in England, and to provide better support for partners and better education for women on birth choices and risks.