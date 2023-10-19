Sunak arrives in Saudi Arabia after Israel tells UK to brace for ‘long war’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the second leg of his Middle East tour that included a visit to Israel, where he was told to brace for a “long war” with Hamas.

Mr Sunak is set to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday evening as he urges leaders in the region not to allow the Israeli-Hamas battle escalate into a wider conflict.

He travelled from Tel Aviv after meetings with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president Isaac Herzog.

Mr Netanyahu told Mr Sunak that he hoped for the UK’s “continuous support” as it fights back against Hamas following the Palestinian militant group’s deadly and unprecedented assault on Israel on October 7.

Prime Minister @netanyahu, I stand with you in Israel’s darkest hour. I welcome your commitment to ensure routes into Gaza are opened for humanitarian aid. I support your work to secure the release of hostages, to strengthen your security and to end the threat from Hamas. pic.twitter.com/ZrLJALTzBN — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 19, 2023

The Israeli premier said his forces are fighting against the “worst monsters on the planet” during the “world’s darkest hour” as he warned there would be “ups and downs” during the war.

Mr Sunak, speaking at a joint press conference after discussions with his counterpart lasting about two hours, said he was “proud” to stand with Israel and that the UK Government “wants you to win”.

Downing Street has updated the number of Britons killed in Hamas’s assault on Israel since the Prime Minister’s arrival in Saudi.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister said: “We can now confirm that at least nine British nationals were tragically killed in last week’s terrorist attacks.

“And a further seven British nationals are missing, some of whom are feared to be among the dead or kidnapped.”

In a statement to the Commons on Monday, the Prime Minister said six British nationals had been killed, with a further 10 missing.

No 10 officials confirmed that Yonatan Rapoport was killed during the Hamas ambush which left hundreds of Israelis dead.

Mr Rapoport, known as Yoni, was reportedly one of those murdered in the attack on Kibbutz Be’eri.

He had two children, Yosefi and Aluma, and, as a Manchester United fan, had planned to take his son to Old Trafford next month for his first game, the BBC reported.

The UK Government has not confirmed how many Britons are among the hostages held by Hamas, although at least two are known to be being kept captive, with Mr Sunak meeting with their families while in Tel Aviv.

The British leader thanked the Israeli government for its efforts in helping to secure the release of UK citizens being held hostage, with about 200 said be in the clutches of Hamas.