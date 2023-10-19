Met Police ‘shut down vans showing pictures of children kidnapped by Hamas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Met Police ‘shut down vans showing pictures of children kidnapped by Hamas’

By Press Association
The electric screens showed images of small children allegedly captured by Hamas (CAA handout)
The electric screens showed images of small children allegedly captured by Hamas (CAA handout)

The Metropolitan Police was “protecting terrorist sympathisers” when officers stopped campaigners displaying images of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas, a group has claimed.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) accompanied vans with electric screens showing the images in central London on Wednesday.

They came across Palestinian protesters in Parliament Square who “threatened and intimidated them”, the group claimed.

Police told the CAA to turn the billboard screens off and leave the area before “physically restraining” its chief executive Gideon Falter, the campaign group said.

The Met Police said its “priority was the safety of everyone involved”, while the CAA said it was considering “all legal options” related to the force.

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, and recorded by Mr Falter showed the large electronic billboard with a picture of Amelia and Ariel, who it claimed were “kidnapped by Hamas”.

When challenged by Mr Falter, a female police officer can be heard saying: “What we don’t want to do is people coming this way and doing any damage to their vans.”

Speaking after the incident, Mr Falter said: “This was the most disturbing incident that I have experienced in nearly a decade at CAA. Our volunteers were left shaken by the protesters who were harassing and intimidating them, and the police did nothing.

“Instead, the officers told our drivers to turn off their billboards and stop showing the faces of children kidnapped by a proscribed terrorist organisation, apparently because their sympathisers on British streets might attack us for showing them.

“Then when I attended the scene the police did the same thing, going so far as to restrain me, supposedly for my ‘own safety’.
 
“We never imagined that it would be the police who would stop us from showing the faces of children kidnapped by a terrorist group banned by the UK Government.
 
“Who are the police protecting here? Those standing up to terrorists, or those who sympathise with them?”

In a response on X, a spokesperson for the Met Police said they “understand” why the video caused concern.

They said the officers were in the area because of a vigil held by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign.

The force had reviewed officers’ body-worn footage to establish the “full sequence of events” and would get in touch with the CAA to discuss the matter, the spokesperson said.

They said: “This exchange happened at the same time as the vigil came to an end and the priority of officers was the safety of everyone involved and those nearby.”