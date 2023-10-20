Artificial intelligence can help predict future interest rate decisions – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Artificial intelligence can help predict future interest rate decisions – study

By Press Association
Artificial intelligence (AI) can help predict future Bank of England policymaker interest rate predictions, according to new research (PA)
Artificial intelligence (AI) can help predict future Bank of England policymaker interest rate predictions, according to new research (PA)

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help predict future Bank of England policymaker interest rate predictions, according to research.

Researchers in the Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University used generative artificial intelligence (AI) program ChatGPT to analyse speeches made by Bank policymakers.

They looked at speeches made between 1997 – when the Bank gained independence – and June this year that were made ahead of interest rate decisions.

It found that ChatGPT could help predict correct interest rate decisions three times out of 10, or 32% – a “significant” determinant of future voting behaviour, according to the researchers.

They said that any result above 10% in social science statistical predictions was considered robust.

Using ChatGPT, the researchers classified each of the 705 speeches as either dovish, neutral or hawkish.

So-called hawks are the rate-setters who tend to want tighter monetary policy – in other words, higher rates – to temper inflation and growth, while doves tend to want looser monetary policy, or lower rates, to support growth and inflation.

The findings also showed that Committee members who gave more neutral speeches were more likely to vote for interest rate hikes at subsequent meetings.

The researchers would then run these findings through a model, adding in extra details such as how long the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member has been on the rate-setting panel, their previous votes and whether they are an internal Bank employee or external member.

This would then predict how each member was likely to vote at the next one or two policy meetings.

Drew Woodhouse, senior lecturer in economics in Sheffield Business School and lead author of the research, said: “Our findings highlight the predictive potential of tools like ChatGPT for processing human beliefs and expectations.

“This has major implications for forecasting policy decisions and modelling economic expectations.”

He told the PA news agency that they hope AI programmes such as ChatGPT can “empower people”.

“AI can in the future become an everyday tool for the public, in particular for things like financial decision making,” he said.

The researchers said their approach to analysing Bank of England speeches could also be extended to other areas of central bank communications, such as forward guidance, where policymakers give information on the likely future course of monetary policy.