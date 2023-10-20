PM travels to Egypt as UK and Qatar vow to work on preventing wider conflict

World leaders must do “everything possible to prevent” the violence in Israel and Gaza from spilling over into a wider Middle East conflict, Rishi Sunak and the Qatari leader have agreed.

The Prime Minister met with the Amir of Qatar in Saudi Arabia on Friday before jetting off to Egypt, the third stop on his tour of the region, part of a diplomatic effort to stop the Israel-Hamas war from escalating.

It comes after Israel’s troops were told to prepare for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, which remains under heavy bombardment as Tel Aviv fights back against Hamas’s incursion on October 7 that killed 1,400 people.

Qatar is seen as a key mediator in the battle, with Doha using its ties to the Palestinian militant group to negotiate for the release of about 200 hostages taken during the deadly assault on Israel.

Mr Sunak has held meetings with Israeli leaders and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia since starting his lobbying tour of the Middle East on Thursday.

During discussions with Qatari ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Riyadh, No 10 said the pair “underlined the imperative of avoiding any escalation in the violence across the region”, agreeing that “leaders had a responsibility to do everything possible to prevent it”.

A spokesman said Mr Sunak thanked Qatar for their efforts to secure the release of hostages, including at least two British nationals who are known to be among those being held captive.

I had an important and productive meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. We agreed on coordinated action to prevent further escalation in the region, provide vital humanitarian aid in Gaza and support stability, both now and in the long-term.

The No 10 spokesman added: “He said the UK Government would use all the tools at our disposal to support these efforts and end the torment of the victims and their families.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close contact to continue these efforts.”

The two leaders also welcomed humanitarian aid being opened up to Gaza, agreeing on the “urgent need to get food, water and medicine to civilians who are suffering”.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister would hold further meetings with counterparts from the region in Egypt.

The dangers of the Hamas conflict spilling over were illustrated as the United States said one of its warships had intercepted cruise missiles and drones launched from Yemen “potentially towards targets in Israel”.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have expressed support for the Palestinians and threatened Israel.

Attacks against Israel have also been launched from Lebanon, where the Hezbollah group is backed by Iran, drawing retaliation from Tel Aviv.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister visited Tel Aviv – where he said he wanted Israel to win the war with Hamas – before heading to Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mr Sunak “encouraged the crown prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term”, No 10 said.

In the first leg of his trip on Thursday, the Prime Minister had meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president Isaac Herzog.

Mr Netanyahu said he hoped for the UK’s “continuous support” in his country’s “long war” as it hunts Hamas fighters.

Mr Sunak, speaking at a joint press conference after discussions with his counterpart lasting about two hours, said he was “proud” to stand with Israel in its “darkest hour”.

He said the UK Government “wants you to win” against a force he described as representing “pure evil”.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has also been in the region, visiting Egypt, Qatar and Turkey with a mission to “secure the release of British hostages, stop the violence spreading to the region (and) ensure emergency aid can get into Gaza”.

Intense diplomatic efforts continue in the Middle East. Today Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly met his counterparts in Egypt, Qatar and at the League of Arab States to discuss how to prevent the spread of conflict across the region.

Nine British nationals are confirmed to have been killed in the Hamas raids on October 7 and a further seven are missing, with some “feared to be among the dead or kidnapped”, Downing Street said.

Following international pressure, Israel has agreed to let aid flow into Gaza from Egypt.

It marks a potential break in a punishing and highly controversial siege on the territory after Israel’s retaliation on Hamas saw it block access for water, food, electricity and other essential supplies to the 25-mile strip, while also carrying out air strikes.

The Gaza health ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, the majority women, children and older adults.

The deal to get aid into Gaza through Rafah, the territory’s only crossing not controlled by Israel, remains fragile.

Israel said the supplies could only go to civilians and it would “thwart” any diversions by Hamas.

More than 200 lorries and some 3,000 tonnes of aid were positioned at or near Rafah but work has not yet begun on repairing a road on the Gaza side damaged by airstrikes.

Israel has continued to pound locations across Gaza, with any ground offensive having the potential to increase the bloodshed on both sides.