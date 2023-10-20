No 10 says pro-Palestine marchers have right to protest but should ‘be mindful’

Pro-Palestine marchers have a right to protest but should “be mindful” of the “fear and distress felt by many families in this country”, Downing Street has said.

Demonstrators must be “free to peacefully express their views” but police should “take the strongest action” where antisemitism and other forms of hate are promoted, No 10 said.

The advice appears to signal a shift in tone from last week, when Foreign Secretary James Cleverly suggested people should “pause” pro-Palestine protests in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

He had told Sky News: “There is no need, there is no necessity for people to come out. It causes distress.”

On Friday, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “We’re clear that people must remain free to peacefully express their views, and protest is an important part of our democracy, but we also recognise that this is clearly a deeply distressing time for many.

“And we would appeal to everyone across the country and those who are considering joining these protests to be mindful of that – and to consider the fear and distress felt by many families in this country over the distressing events that we’ve seen.

“With regard to clamping down on antisemitism and any forms of hatred and abuse, we’re very clear that the police should take the strongest action where they see that and use the full extent of the law to crack down on criminality.”

Tens of thousands of people gathered for pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the UK last weekend amid growing international concern over the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Out of 15 arrests made at the protest in the capital, three men were charged with criminal offences, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’s devastating attack, which caught the country off-guard during Simchat Torah, a major holiday.

Palestinian militants, meanwhile, have fired daily rocket barrages into Israel.

A further march starting at Marble Arch has been planned for Saturday, while the Board of Deputies has organised a London rally for Sunday in solidarity with hostages taken by Hamas and the hostages’ families.