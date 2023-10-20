Humza Yousaf accused of ‘serious breach’ of deal with councils over tax freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf accused of ‘serious breach’ of deal with councils over tax freeze

By Press Association
Shona Morrison of Cosla said that Humza Yousaf’s promise to freeze council tax next year was a ‘serious breach’ of the agreement signed between the Scottish Government and councils less than four months ago. (Lesley Martin/PA)
Humza Yousaf’s pledge to freeze council tax without first consulting local authority leaders is a “serious breach” of the agreement he signed with councils, the head of the local government body Cosla has insisted.

Shona Morrison accused the First Minister of having chosen to “undermine the spirit and the letter” of the Verity House Agreement when he announced the headline policy in his speech to the SNP conference.

That agreement, which was signed by both Ms Morrison and Mr Yousaf at the end of June, promised there would be “improved engagement on budgetary matters” in the run-up to the Scottish budget in December.

First Minister Humza Yousaf and Cosla president Shona Morrison signed the Verity House Agreement on June 30 (Lesley Martin/PA)

It also set out that councils and Holyrood ministers would have “respect for each other’s democratic mandate” so that local and central government can “work together more effectively”.

After a meeting of council leaders on Friday, Cosla president Ms Morrison said they wanted to restate their “extreme disappointment that the First Minister chose to undermine the spirit and the letter of the Verity House Agreement, so soon after it being signed”.

She made clear: “There was a feeling from leaders that the announcement on council tax is a serious breach of the agreement.”

But she said councils would not quit the deal – saying there was a “belief” amongst local leaders that “for the good of our communities and public services in Scotland, we should not walk away”.

Ms Morrison stressed the importance of “working to rebuild trust”, adding that achieving this would take “tangible actions on the part of the Scottish Government”.

Her comments came after Mr Yousaf used Tuesday’s keynote speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen to unveil the move.

First Minister Humza Yousaf used his speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen to announce the freeze (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Defending the move afterwards, the First Minister said it was “right” for the government to provide such help for people in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

The proposed freeze came after a consultation had considered increasing the charge by between 7.5% and 22.5% for the highest value properties.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has previously said that the decision to freeze council tax was made too late for discussions with local councils ahead of Mr Yousaf’s speech.

However, Ms Morrison stressed Cosla’s position was “that it is for individual councils alone to set the level of council lax locally without interference or penalties from Scottish Government”.

She added: “Councils across Scotland are all identifying large budget gaps and the Scottish Government is now trying to take away one of the few opportunities councils have to plug that gap.”

The Cosla president continued: “The chronic underfunding of councils right across the country is there for all to see and has been laid bare by this latest announcement.

“If the First Minister really wants to help people in financial crisis, funding councils fairly will save jobs and services, and avoid closures and cuts.”

Cosla leaders are to consider the issue again when they next meet on October 27.

Meanwhile, SNP economy spokesperson Drew Hendry MP said the council tax freeze would “help millions of families across Scotland who have seen their household budgets hammered by the Westminster cost-of-living crisis”.

He added: “The SNP will continue to stand up for families in Scotland in the face of the Westminster cost-of-living crisis – and put money back in people’s pockets.”