More than 150 calls to Jewish students helpline since Hamas attacks, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than 150 calls to Jewish students helpline since Hamas attacks, says union

By Press Association
A helpline set up after the Hamas attacks in Israel has received more than 150 calls, a Jewish students’ union said (Chris Radburn/PA)
A helpline set up after the Hamas attacks in Israel has received more than 150 calls, a Jewish students’ union said (Chris Radburn/PA)

A dedicated helpline has received more than 150 calls from worried Jewish students since it was set up a day after the Hamas attacks in Israel, a union said.

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) said calls ranged from reports of antisemitic incidents on campus to people voicing concerns and anxieties about the situation.

Reports included those of verbal abuse, intimidation of students, offensive posters, Jewish students’ accommodation being targeted and even death threats, the union said.

It said that since creating the student welfare hotline on October 8, there had been “over 150 calls from Jewish students” up to Friday, adding that the figure is rising daily.

The union said it had also “heard of academics and students’ union officers celebrating, condoning and supporting the terrorist actions of Hamas as a form of ‘liberation’ or ‘resistance’”, while Jewish Society WhatsApp groups “have also been infiltrated and subsequently bombarded” with offensive messages.

UJS president Edward Isaacs said: “Since Hamas’s murderous incursion into Israel, Jewish students have experienced an unprecedented rise in antisemitism on campuses across the UK and Ireland.

“UJS will always lead, defend and enrich Jewish life on campus, ensuring that all Jewish students can live meaningful Jewish lives on campus.”

Last week, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and universities minister Robert Halfon wrote to vice-chancellors to demand that they “act quickly” against any threats to Jewish students’ safety and welfare.

Universities UK (UUK), which is the collective voice of 142 universities across the UK, said any student or staff member found to be supporting Hamas, which is a proscribed terrorist organisation, “will be in breach of UK law and universities treat this with the utmost seriousness”.

UUK also urged any students facing antisemitism or harassment or discrimination of any kind to inform their university and seek support.